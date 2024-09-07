VANCOUVER
    • Poo smeared around Victoria tennis courts

    The tennis courts at Oaklands Park in Victoria, B.C., are seen in this screenshot from Google Maps. The tennis courts at Oaklands Park in Victoria, B.C., are seen in this screenshot from Google Maps.
    Tennis players were in for a nasty surprise at a Victoria park on Friday, when feces were discovered smeared around the courts.

    A City of Victoria spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that Oaklands Park reopened later that afternoon, after crews cleaned up the poop.

    Asked whether the excrement was of human or animal origin, the city said, “we don’t have details on the type of feces.”

    Bylaw staff are investigating the incident.

