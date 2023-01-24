Why Metro Vancouver gas prices are rising again and when they could peak: experts

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver have been steadily climbing throughout January, and experts predict the cost will continue to rise. Gas prices in Metro Vancouver have been steadily climbing throughout January, and experts predict the cost will continue to rise.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honours on big-screen spectacles like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener