Why a bad review isn't a bad thing: B.C. business school reads into the comments section
A bad online review isn't actually all that bad for business, according to new research from a B.C. university.
A study from the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business suggests negative reviews and low ratings don't make much of an impact in many cases.
According to research led by associate professor Lisa Cavanaugh and outlined in a news release from UBC, what's more important for businesses is their brand relationships and products.
"When consumers personally identify with a brand, they see facets of themselves in that brand," Cavanaugh said in the release Thursday about the research, which was co-authored by the Sauder School's Darren Dahl and Boston College's Nailya Ordabayeva.
And in fact a bad review seen by those customers can actually be a benefit to a business. She said consumers who support the brand feel "compelled" to protect it when they see bad reviews.
By extension, this is protecting or defending themselves, since they identify with the business. They then scrutinize the source of the bad review, she said.
HOW THE STUDY WORKED
Those behind the peer-reviewed study posted in the Journal of Marketing ran 16 experiments using brands such as Apple, the NFL, Roots and Tim Hortons. The brands were selected because researchers knew people felt strongly about them and may identify with them.
Next, researchers surveyed those known to like the brand. For example, they asked NFL fans about their reactions to reviews of an NFL sweatshirt.
In another example, participants were asked how likely they were to buy an Apple Watch, and others were questioned about President's Choice coffee.
What they said they found was "social proximity" of the reviewer themselves made a difference in that response, meaning how similar the person behind the review was to the respondent geographically or demographically.
In the NFL example, those who looked at the profile of a person behind a bad review and found that person to be different from themselves became more interested in the product.
Seeing a bad review from someone perceived as different demographically or geographically actually made them more interested in buying the sweatshirt than when they read a positive review of the same product.
And it wasn't just something noted in the NFL example, but also in the other cases. With the coffee, people who read a negative review from someone they didn't identify with of a product from a brand they did identify with were up to 12 per cent more likely to be interested in buying the coffee.
'A GAME CHANGER'
What it means, according to Cavanaugh, is what businesses thought they knew about reviews is inaccurate.
"Marketers have generally assumed that when people say positive things, purchase interest increases, and when people say negative things, purchase increase decreases," she said.
"But when negative comments come from a socially distant source, a negative review actually increases purchase intentions – and that is a game changer."
Socially distant could mean a different nationality, socioeconomic status, or interest in hobbies and entertainment, among other things.
According to those behind the study, when would-be clients see a review from someone they perceive as different in some way, they're less likely to believe the source – especially when it's a brand they already like and identify with.
WHAT BUSINESSES CAN LEARN
While bad reviews from socially distant people may actually encourage purchases, bad reviews from less distant people can still cause harm.
The study suggests consumers are much more likely to believe a review from someone they can identify with, even if it's just similar taste in music.
"We tend to listen and accept what they have to say, causing us to downgrade our assessment of the product as well as our willingness to purchase it," Cavanaugh said.
And in cases where there isn't the same level of customer loyalty, bad reviews may stick.
The research team said people who don't feel strongly about a brand will be much less likely to defend it, and negative comments may have a lasting impact.
Cavanaugh said a key takeaway from the research is the importance of "forging strong brand relationships" with customers and making an effort to connect.
She said those who feel they already have that down should take heed of the importance of displaying reviewers' profiles and review histories, if possible, so those who see the reviews can look into the people behind them and assess whether theirs are opinions they'd trust.
She said sometimes doing nothing about those reviews other than letting them be seen could work to a business owner's advantage.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UN assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council
The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.
Kremlin says it is baffled by U.S. sanctions against Putin's daughters
The Kremlin said on Thursday it was bewildered by the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, describing the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Russia.
COVID-19 linked to increased risk of blood clots months later, study finds
A new study out of Sweden has found that those who contract COVID-19 have an increased risk of certain types of blood clots, which can be fatal, up to six months after infection.
Two Mounties started firing at N.S. mass shooter as he lifted RCMP pistol: documents
Two officers who fired rounds into the torso of a mass shooter at a Nova Scotia gas station say they started shooting as the killer lifted what one believed to be an RCMP officer's general duty pistol.
Federal budget to include $10B housing plan, $8B for defence
As Canadians face a cost of living crunch, tackling housing affordability is going to be a main feature of Thursday's federal budget, seeing the Liberals earmark $10 billion towards this aim. The 2022 federal budget will also include a defence spending increase over multiple years, but the expected $8 billion wouldn't bring military spending up to the level many are calling for.
Five ways to reduce and evaluate COVID-19 risk in potential sixth wave
As most provinces and territories lift COVID-19 public health measures, Canadians are left to assess their own risk level amid signs of a sixth wave.
Maldives shelters sanctioned Russian billionaires' yachts
A day after coal and fertilizer billionaire Andrey Melnichenko was placed on the European Union's sanctions list on March 9, his superyacht Motor Yacht A stopped broadcasting its location while in Maldives' waters, maritime data shows.
Who are Putin's daughters? Latest round of sanctions raises questions
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin being famously tight lipped about his family, his adult daughters have been named as part of the latest round of U.S. sanctions. CTVNews.ca looks at the Putin family history.
What are war crimes and how are they prosecuted?
As reports of war crimes in Ukraine cause international alarm, Fannie Lafontaine, Canada Research Chair on International Criminal Justice and Human Rights, explains how the allegations are being investigated and might be brought to trial.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich closing Gordon Head rec centre pools after large crack appears
The pools at Gordon Head Recreation Centre in Saanich, B.C., will be closed for most of the summer to allow the district to make repairs to the facility.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police searching for stolen E.J. Hughes artwork
Victoria police are asking for the public's help after a work by a celebrated Vancouver Island artist was stolen from a local gallery.
-
NEW
NEW | Firefighters rescue unconscious victim from Colwood blaze
One person was rushed to hospital Thursday after they were pulled from the second floor of a burning home in Colwood, B.C.
Calgary
-
1 killed, 1 injured in single vehicle rollover
A man is dead following a single vehicle rollover crash in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.
-
RCMP investigate after cows found dead, skinned in Alberta hamlet
Airdrie RCMP are investigating after two cows were found slaughtered in southern Alberta.
-
Thousands expected to pack Calgary's Youth Hiring Fair on Thursday
Organizers of a Youth Hiring Fair say 5,000 young people are expected to pack the Big Four Building on Thursday for the event.
Edmonton
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon
Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon. Watch Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw on CTVNewsEdmonton at 3:30 p.m.
-
Brian Jean back in legislature after 4 years, 'thrilled to do the people's business'
Brian Jean was sworn in as Alberta legislature's newest member Thursday morning. Jean was elected in the riding of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, receiving roughly 60 per cent of the vote, in March.
-
No one hurt during 'weapons complaint' in northeast Edmonton: police
A person was taken into police custody after a "weapons complaint" Wednesday afternoon in northeast Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Opposition parties say Doug Ford made 'huge mistake' scrapping mask mandates
Members of the opposition are urging the Ford government to re-impose mask mandates in some public spaces amid growing calls from experts to reinstate the public health measure during the sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
New 'ultra-affordable' airline launches out of Toronto Pearson next week
Lynx Airline, a new Canadian 'ultra-affordable' flight service offering one-way domestic trips as low as $39, will launch service out of Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday.
-
Off-duty cops confronted Brampton teen over 'counterfeit' Apple watch hours before he died, documents allege
A Brampton teenager was pursued and tackled to the ground by two off-duty Toronto police officers over the alleged sale of a counterfeit watch hours prior to his death last spring, disciplinary documents obtained by CTV News Toronto allege.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19: Here's a reminder of what to do if you think you have the virus
As Quebec settles into this sixth COVID-19 wave, fuelled by the Omicron subvariant BA.2, here's a reminder of what to do if you test positive or start to exhibit symptoms of the virus.
-
'It's going to be really serious': Urgent calls reveal desperation as CHSLD Herron drama unfolded
Newly released recordings of phone calls to a Quebec government health line from March 2020 reveal how desperate the owners of a long-term care home were as COVID-19 struck their establishment during the pandemic's first wave.
-
Quebec dating site sees surge in men seeking Ukrainian women fleeing war
Quebec-based sites are being flooded with men seeking to match up with women from Ukraine, raising eyebrows among some experts.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 transmission on the rise in Manitoba, BA.2 most prominent strain: Roussin
Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, noted the BA.2 COVID strain is the main strain circulating in Manitoba according to wastewater data, noting it makes up 60 per cent of transmission in Manitoba.
-
Seven COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Manitoba long-term care facilities last week
New data from the province show multiple COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities last week.
-
'I couldn’t believe it': Manitoba ski hill owner discovers crew sent to dig holes on his property
The owner of Stony Mountain Ski Area discovered some unwelcome guests on his ski hill. On Tuesday morning, Gary Dewar, owner of the ski hill outside of Winnipeg, was getting ready to leave home when he heard some loud noises.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council looks to extend lease for temporary downtown shelter until April 2023
The Saskatoon Tribal Council is looking to extend the lease for its downtown shelter.
-
City of Saskatoon changes course on $275,000 landfill art plan
City administrators are dialling back a planned public art project at the city's landfill.
-
Saskatoon school divisions warn of bumpy road ahead due to financial shortfall
In a letter to parents and caregivers, Saskatoon's school divisions are warning of a challenging road ahead.
Regina
-
$38M sale of GTH land to Cargill approved by Sask. government
The Global Transportation Hub (GTH) Authority has been approved to sell 247 acres of land to Cargill Limited for more than $38 million.
-
Federal budget to include $10B housing plan, $8B for defence
As Canadians face a cost of living crunch, tackling housing affordability is going to be a main feature of Thursday's federal budget, seeing the Liberals earmark $10 billion towards this aim. The 2022 federal budget will also include a defence spending increase over multiple years, but the expected $8 billion wouldn't bring military spending up to the level many are calling for.
-
Sask. to make a decision on fourth COVID-19 vaccine in 'a week or so'
It could be another week until Saskatchewan decides whether to offer fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Atlantic
-
Two Mounties started firing at N.S. mass shooter as he lifted RCMP pistol: documents
Two officers who fired rounds into the torso of a mass shooter at a Nova Scotia gas station say they started shooting as the killer lifted what one believed to be an RCMP officer's general duty pistol.
-
Atlantic Canada's pharmacists want more responsibilities to ease burden on hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the value of pharmacies in the health-care system, but they can do even more to help ease the burden on Atlantic Canada's hospitals, say pharmacists across the region.
-
COVID-19 confirmed in deer in New Brunswick; first case in an animal in Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in an animal in Atlantic Canada. The federal agency says the virus was detected in a free-ranging white-tailed deer in the Saint John region of New Brunswick.
London
-
'The curtains were on fire as I got in my wheelchair': London, Ont. fire victim pleads for accessible housing
A London, Ont. woman who lost her home in a fast-moving fire, is now calling for more affordable and accessible housing.
-
Residents fight for future of West Grey Police Service
It doesn’t take long to find the “Save the West Grey Police Service” signs on lawns of taxpayers in and around Durham, Ont.
-
London, Ont. man charged after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife
A 25-year-old London, Ont. man is facing several charges after police say he ran at officers armed with a knife.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police say sextortion complaints persist in community, issue warning
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Thursday it keeps receiving complaints from the public related to sextortion.
-
North Bay street reopened, detained man not a suspect, police say
There were some tense moments Thursday morning for people in a North Bay neighbourhood when police converged on a home in the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East.
-
Residents in northern Ontario community furious to learn they could lose ambulance service
Residents of the community of Foleyet, west of Timmins, are angry they might lose ambulance service.
Kitchener
-
Two taken to hospital after early morning fire in downtown Kitchener
Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a duplex in downtown Kitchener.
-
Police investigating grenade discovery in Waterloo
Police say a grenade was found in a mail package in Waterloo.
-
Residents rally to save Super Test station in St. George
The Super Test station was a landmark in St. George for decades, but now sits vacant. Several residents and local businesses are hoping a restoration will save this piece of their past.