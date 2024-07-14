White scores twice, Picault adds goal, assist as Whitecaps beat St. Louis 4-1
Brian White scored two goals to continue his hot streak and the surging Vancouver Whitecaps beat St. Louis City 4-1 Saturday night.
White has scored in four consecutive games, beginning with a hat trick in 4-3 win over St. Louis on June 29.
Vancouver (10-7-5) is unbeaten, with three wins, in that span. The 28-year-old, who also scored in four straight games in April, became the first player in club history to accomplish the feat twice in a single season.
St. Louis (4-9-10) has one win since a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on May 11.
Attendance was announced as 22,500 on Saturday night.
White put away a feed from Fafà Picault to give the Whitecaps the lead for good just before halftime. Picault's header was parried by goalkeeper Roman Bürki but he headed his own rebound to White for the finish from point blank range to make it 2-1 in the 44th minute.
White opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Ryan Gauld stole a pass near midfield and raced toward goal before tapping a pass to White for a one-touch finish from near the penalty spot.
Tomas Totland played an arcing entry from the right side to Nökkvi Thórisson, whose volley was blocked but blasted a putback that slipped between the legs of goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka to make it 1-1 in the 27th.
Bürki finished with four saves.
Ryan Raposo added a goal in the 63rd minute and Picault capped the scoring in the second minute of stoppage time. Gauld chipped in with two assists for the visitors.
Vancouver had possession for 54 per cent of the game and shots were even at 14 per team. Both teams had five corners and 10 fouls.
"Today we actually played really well. The win was never in discussion even when it was 1-1 (in the first half). We were clearly the better team on the field," said Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini. "We were calm and collected defending no matter what they tried to do.
" … Our mindset right now is to try and win every game. We have to continue to push."
With 21 points on the road (6W-4L-3D), the Whitecaps have now surpassed their point-total on the road from last season (18 points, 4W-7L-6D). The 'Caps are only three points back of their best point-total on the road in a season, set in 2015 (24 points, 7W-7L-3D)
The Whitecaps are back in action on Wednesday as they square off against Sporting Kansas City in the club's '80s Match at B.C. Place. Following that match, the 'Caps are back at B.C. Place on Saturday, July 20, against the Houston Dynamo.
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter
DEVELOPING Man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'dove on his family to protect them'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
'Stupidity': B.C. mayor sounds off after fireworks cause brush fire
A brush fire caused by youths setting off fireworks at a popular park in Nanaimo, B.C., the day the ban took effect has the city's mayor on edge about the province's vulnerability to wildfires as the season heats up.
Restaurants increasingly welcoming dogs with pawgaritas, barkuterie boards
At Okini Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver, co-owners Steph Wan and Kevin Lin craft gorgeous plates of AAA steak served with duck fat potatoes and broccolini, and golden eagle sablefish doused in a fuji apple broth and adorned with zucchini.
First responders can't go to Victoria neighbourhood without police, chief says
A recent attack on a Victoria paramedic and the subsequent threats against cops who were called in to help mark the latest incidents of violence against local first responders, the city's police chief said in announcing emergency personnel would no longer respond to calls from a specific neighbourhood without police backup.
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
RCMP catch excessive speeder after high-speed crash in Kelowna
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're continuing to focus on speed enforcement this week after a spike in the number of fatal collisions on B.C. highways.
2 critically injured in apartment fire in northeast Edmonton: EFRS
Two people are in hospital in critical condition after an apartment fire in northeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
'I just sold an $80 poster': St. Albert business finds success after huge vintage poster haul
An Edmonton business owner is sitting on a pile of posters he said are poised to fly off the shelves – once they're on the shelves.
Strathcona RCMP say scams on the rise, offer tips to stay safe
Grandparent scams are on the rise, according to Strathcona County RCMP.
Horse euthanized after suffering fracture during chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized after suffering an injury during the chuckwagon races Saturday night at the Calgary Stampede.
Calgary man faces attempted murder charge following Friday night stabbing in southeast
A Calgary man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing that took place early Friday evening.
Proposed health campus would aim to provide more Airdrie residents with access to healthcare
A series of open houses this weekend in Airdrie focussed on health care and how best to meet the needs of the city’s more than 85,000 residents.
Investigation underway after bullet hole discovered in south Lethbridge living room
Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home.
Judge in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial warns jury about defence statement
The judge in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has cautioned the jury about an opening statement by a defence lawyer.
Lethbridge policy committee says yes to Memorial Cup bid
The chance to host the Memorial Cup in Lethbridge got one step closer on Thursday.
Skeeters be gone: Winnipeg mosquito spraying to start Sunday night
Some Winnipeg residents are being asked to stay inside and close their windows overnight as the city prepares to start fogging for mosquitoes.
Potential for baseball-sized hail as severe thunderstorm warnings hit Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) have issued several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for southern parts of the province.
Convicted sex offender released from jail again, will live in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are warning residents about a convicted sex offender, who was released from a Manitoba prison for the third time in four years.
No injuries after garage fire in Regina
No one was harmed after a garage fire broke out in east Regina Sunday morning.
B.C. Lions snap Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with 35-20 victory
The B.C. Lions snapped the Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with a 35-20 victory on Saturday.
Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by Social Services a living hell
A Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by the Ministry of Social Services was living hell.
B.C. Lions snap Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with 35-20 victory
The B.C. Lions snapped the Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with a 35-20 victory on Saturday.
Collision between cyclist and truck in Saskatoon sends 1 to hospital
One man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a cyclist and a truck on Friday evening.
'The guys definitely deserve it': Riders head coach calls out fans ahead of next home game
Saskatchewan Roughriders Head Coach Corey Mace called out fans this week after the team had its lowest attendance since new Mosaic Stadium opened seven years ago.
Man kidnapped in Vaughan located, suspects still at large: police
A man allegedly kidnapped in Vaughan was located on Sunday morning while the suspects responsible remain at large, police say.
4 years later, planned social housing building in Parc-Ex in disrepair and empty
Four years ago, the City of Montreal promised a new social housing project in a neighbourhood that desperately needs it, but today, that Parc-Extension building sits empty and in disrepair.
Pre-alert lifted for northern Quebec town near Labrador forest fire
Authorities in the northern Quebec town of Fermont have lifted an evacuation pre-alert as the risk from a forest fire on the other side of the provincial boundary with Newfoundland and Labrador has subsided.
HEAT WARNING Environment Canada issues heat warning for Ottawa
A heat warning has been issued for Ottawa by Environment Canada.
Truck driver facing charges after falling asleep on Highway 416 in Ottawa
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a truck driver will be facing charges after falling asleep, and losing control of their vehicle on Highway 416 in Ottawa.
Ottawa canoeist prepares for Paralympic games
An Ottawa athlete is preparing to represent Canada on one of the biggest stages in sports, for the second time.
3 dead after single-vehicle collision in Sheffield, N.B.
A single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., has left three people dead on Sunday.
One dead, 3 injured after cottage fire in Cavendish, P.E.I.
Police are investigating after a fire at a cottage in Cavendish led to the death of one person, and left three others injured.
'Tanker did fabulous': N.B. dog top of his class at K-9 course in the U.S.
Tanker the therapy dog for Riverview Fire and Rescue is now a fully trained and certified service animal.
Urgent care department in London shuts its doors due to reported 'mechanical issues'
St. Joseph’s Health Care London said that the issue required the closure of its doors earlier than expected.
One person injured in Waterloo shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a shooting in uptown Waterloo.
Motorcyclist dies in Woolwich Township crash involving tractor
A motorcyclist has died after a serious collision in Woolwich Township.
Elora girl's memory continues to inspire hope for cancer research
A large crowd gathered under a bright blue sky to remember a young Elora girl whose positive attitude and zest for life continue to inspire others.
Payments from $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement may be delayed
The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund is advising that the distribution of the multi-billion dollar treaty annuities settlement for past compensation may be “affected” by a pair of outstanding legal matters.
Fire that forced evacuation of Labrador City was nearly out -- but then it exploded
The fire that forced thousands out of their homes in Labrador City Friday night was gently smoldering and under control this week, but a sudden change in conditions caused it to explode into 'an extremely aggressive inferno.'
Canada is building new National Urban Parks. What are they?
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.
'Extreme fire behaviour': Labrador City ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches
Forestry officials have asked everyone in Labrador City to leave as a nearby wildfire creeps closer.