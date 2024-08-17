VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man arrested after shots fired in downtown Vancouver parking lot

    Images from the scene show police tape blocking the alley between Granville and Seymour streets. (CTV News) Images from the scene show police tape blocking the alley between Granville and Seymour streets. (CTV News)
    A man was arrested after shooting a firearm in a downtown parking lot Friday evening, according to Vancouver police.

    "One person fired shots into an open parking lot near Granville and Helmcken (streets)," said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in an email to CTV News.

    "Officers observed this and took the man into custody."

    Visintin said police will be recommending "firearm-related charges" against the man. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing, she said.

    Images from the scene show police tape blocking the alley between Granville and Seymour streets.

    The incident occurred just a few blocks from Wildlife Thrift Store, the owners of which told CTV News on Friday they've spent $300,000 dealing with what they describe as escalating crime in the downtown area over the past three years.

