Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say

Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.

The theft occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, but was reported to Kelowna RCMP on Monday, Aug. 12, the detachment said in a news release.

"The trailer was observed on CCTV being removed from the property after two suspects broke into a secured compound located in the 2000 block of Acland Road," the release reads.

Police described the stolen trailer as "a white-coloured 2001 Pace America enclosed trailer with a 'Honda Racing' sticker on the side." It has the B.C. licence plate 99653K.

The car inside is a maroon-coloured 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle dragster with B.C. licence plate SJ939J, police said.

Police described the vehicle caught on surveillance video driving off with the trailer as a "light blueish-green-coloured, late-2000s GM dually pickup, extended cab, long box with chrome rocker panels and chrome side steps."

On Tuesday, police received a tip that the muscle car had been seen driving on Highway 97A in Enderby the previous day, between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Anyone who has information about the suspect vehicle or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicles should call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-46431, police said.

"Should you observe any of the above noted vehicles, please contact your police of jurisdiction immediately," they added.