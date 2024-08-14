VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say

    Kelowna RCMP shared photos of the stolen trailer and muscle car, as well as the vehicle used in the theft. (Kelowna RCMP) Kelowna RCMP shared photos of the stolen trailer and muscle car, as well as the vehicle used in the theft. (Kelowna RCMP)
    Share

    Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.

    The theft occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, but was reported to Kelowna RCMP on Monday, Aug. 12, the detachment said in a news release.

    "The trailer was observed on CCTV being removed from the property after two suspects broke into a secured compound located in the 2000 block of Acland Road," the release reads.

    Police described the stolen trailer as "a white-coloured 2001 Pace America enclosed trailer with a 'Honda Racing' sticker on the side." It has the B.C. licence plate 99653K.

    The car inside is a maroon-coloured 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle dragster with B.C. licence plate SJ939J, police said.

    Police described the vehicle caught on surveillance video driving off with the trailer as a "light blueish-green-coloured, late-2000s GM dually pickup, extended cab, long box with chrome rocker panels and chrome side steps."

    On Tuesday, police received a tip that the muscle car had been seen driving on Highway 97A in Enderby the previous day, between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

    Anyone who has information about the suspect vehicle or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicles should call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-46431, police said.

    "Should you observe any of the above noted vehicles, please contact your police of jurisdiction immediately," they added.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits

    With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News