Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island Saturday night

Thunderstorms, including “heavy downpours” and strong winds, are in the forecast for southwestern B.C. late Saturday evening.

Just before 11:15 a.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement covering Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, the Southern Gulf Islands, Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island.

The alert says an “upper level disturbance” is moving up the coast of Oregon and Washington and will reach southern B.C. sometime Saturday night.

The federal weather agency predicts the storm to begin late Saturday evening and last until early Sunday morning.

“Strong southerly winds are expected to precede thunderstorm activity late in the evening hours. Thunderstorms are expected to follow, bringing periods of heavy showers and the potential for gusty winds after midnight,” the advisory reads.

Hazards associated with the storm include strong winds, the risk of frequent lightning and heavy rain, ECCC says. The wind may break tree branches and cause localized power outages, and the rain could reduce visibility for drivers and cause water pooling on the roads.