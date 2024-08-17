Murder charge laid in case of body found in Sicamous, B.C., 1 year ago

Police in B.C.'s Shuswap region say charges have been laid in a homicide that occurred more than a year ago.

Sicamous resident Danny Anthony Sirvio has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his uncle, Wayne Sirvio.

Wayne Sirvio was reported missing to Sicamous RCMP on Aug. 2, 2023, and his body was found when police executed a search warrant at a rural property in the area three days later.

The B.C. RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit was called in to lead the homicide investigation.

"The successful resolution to this investigation can only be attributed to the effective coordination between multiple RCMP units, including Sicamous RCMP, Salmon Arm RCMP, Chilliwack RCMP, Forensic Identification Services and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit,” said S/Sgt. Jason Smart, the officer in charge of the major crime unit.

“We hope that the arrest and charge of Danny Sirvio brings a sense of relief to the community of Sicamous and the surrounding area.”

Danny Sirvio is 57 years old, according to police. Online court records indicate he was scheduled to appear in court on the murder charge Saturday.