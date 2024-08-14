Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives

A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.

Gavin Dew was a candidate in the B.C. Liberal leadership race in 2022 that Falcon won, but he is now running in the Kelowna-Mission riding under the B.C. Conservatives banner.

Rustad says Dew, who owns a family-run business in Kelowna, wants to address the difficult issues of health care, public safety, agriculture and housing that are facing the province under the New Democrat government.

Dew was one of seven candidates to contest the leadership of the former B.C. Liberal Party, which has since been rebranded to the BC United.

Kelowna-Mission is currently held by BC United MLA Renee Merrifield, who announced earlier she is not running for re-election in the Oct. 19 election.

Dew joins several former BC United members who are now supporting the Conservatives, including Teresa Wat, Lorne Doerkson, Elenore Sturko and Bruce Banman, who are all current members of the legislature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.