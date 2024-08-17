Motorcyclist dead after crashing into lamppost: Abbotsford police

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a lamppost in Abbotsford Saturday afternoon, according to local police.

The fatal collision happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Golden Avenue and Trethewey Street, next to the Abbotsford Exhibition Park.

“Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle which had collided with a light standard,” a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department reads. “Tragically, the operator of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries.”

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, which investigates crashes that result in serious injury or death, has been deployed to the scene.

The intersection was shut down for the investigation and as of 7 p.m. remained closed with no estimated reopening time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department’s non-emergency line at 604-859-5225.