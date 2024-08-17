Canada defeats Puerto Rico 12-5 to get into win column at Little League World Series

Canada earned its first win of the Little League World Series on Saturday with a 12-5 victory over Puerto Rico.

After going down 3-0 following the first inning, the Canadians poured in 12 runs in the second. The Puerto Ricans only mustered up two more runs, both coming in the fourth inning, and could not get any closer.

Eric Popovich and Blake Anderson led Canada with two RBIs each. Ronan Bobiles threw seven strikeouts while surrendering five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings of work for the team from Surrey, B.C.

The Canadians were coming off an 8-0 loss to Asia-Pacific on Wednesday in their opening game of the tournament.

Canada next plays Mexico on Sunday.

The tournament runs through Aug. 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2024.