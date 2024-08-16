'There needs to be changes': Downtown Vancouver store fed up after spending $300K to fight constant crime

The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.

Karla and Gary Ahlqvist have owned Wildlife Thrift Store on the corner of Granville and Drake streets since 2001.

Karla told CTV News that while they had dealt some level of crime over the years, it rapidly escalated once a temporary supportive housing facility replaced the Howard Johnson hotel down the street in 2021.

“It is unchecked criminality that is going on,” she said.

Ahlqvist shared several CCTV videos with CTV News illustrating some of the crime and vandalism they’ve endured.

One video shows a man appearing to throw what Ahlqvist says was a rock through their window.

Another clip shows several intruders wandering through the shop in the middle of the night.

But perhaps the most jarring video shows a clothing rack engulfed in flames after a man in a wheelchair lit it on fire, according to Ahlqvist.

“Luckily, someone screamed and our manager came and put it out; we would have been out of business,” she said.

She said the store's staff members have also been spat on and threatened on multiple occasions.

Ahlqvist said the vast majority of the $300,000 has been spent on well-trained security, and the rest mostly on replacing broken windows, the most smash coming just a few days ago.

She says when they called the glass company to come fix it, they were told there would be a delay due the large volume of broken windows on Granville.

“So when people say, 'Can you pin point the problem?' We can,” she said.

Ahlqvist said the store regularly makes sizeable donations to Coast Mental Health and other charities, but the crime costs are now hampering its ability to do so.

“We donate funds to aid and care. We want everyone to have housing. It’s not about housing,” she said. “It’s about putting violent offenders right in our neighbourhood and feeding them money, drugs and no consequences."

Ahlqvist highlights that the housing facility – known as Luugat and funded by BC Housing – was supposed to be temporary.

She’s calling on both Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and Premier David Eby to make changes.

“There needs to be changes, and it needs to come from the top down,” said Ahlqvist.

In a statement to CTV News Sim said:

“I hear and understand the concerns of Vancouver businesses, especially those in our downtown core, who have been impacted by the ongoing mental health and addictions crisis. Together with Vancouver Coastal Health, BC Housing, and VPD, we’re currently working to build a stronger, more comprehensive approach that truly tackles these challenges.”

"We’ve already taken big steps at city council to boost public safety, like hiring over 100 police officers and pushing for more mental health nurses to ensure a well-rounded approach. However, it's clear that gaps in our public safety approach continue at a non-municipal level."

Meanwhile, BC Housing said it is "not aware of any criminal activity that has been connected with the residents of Luugat."

"The Luugat prioritizes housing for older adults with medical and mobility challenges," the provincial agency said in a statement.

"Supportive housing provides much-needed homes for people who are at risk of experiencing homelessness to keep them off the streets and indoors where they can access the services that they need. If there are issues at a BC Housing funded residence, tenants or neighbours are encouraged to reach out so that they can be addressed … We encourage Wildlife Thrift Store to reach out to BC Housing to work together to address any concerns.”