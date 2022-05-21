When will drivers get their ICBC rebates? An updated timeline

Some British Columbians won’t be getting provincial rebates meant to offset soaring gas prices until the end of July, according to ICBC.

Premier John Horgan announced the one-time payment on March 25, soon after prices rose above 200 cents per litre. People whose vehicles are for personal use will be getting $110, while commercial vehicles are entitled to $165.

Since then, there has been little relief, as the cost of filling up has continued to climb and continued to break records.

In all, the province said rebates would be coming to 3.5 million policy-holders. So far, 24,000 rebates have been issued to people who set up direct deposit with the insurer. An additional 575,000 are expected to be issued as refunds to credit cards "in the coming weeks," an ICBC spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Saturday.

"Starting in June," those who pay ICBC using debit, cash, cheque, or payment can start to look out for a rebate cheque in the mail.

"We expect to have all cheques mailed to customers by the end of July," the email from ICBC said.

This appears to be a modification to the timeline provided by the province back in March.

"All other customers will receive cheques in June," the announcement from the province read.

The insurer is also reminding people that any text messages or emails instructing people to click a link to receive their refund are "a scam."

While gas prices in Vancouver have dropped since reaching their high of 233.9 cents per litre earlier this month, drivers in the region are still seeing the highest prices in the country.

The BC Liberals have slammed this rebate as too little too late, calling for other measures to give drivers some relief. They propose temporarily freezing the provincial gas taxes and providing a one-time rebate through the Climate Action Tax Credit, which would be issued July 5. They're also calling for a suspension of a 25-cent so-called "hidden import" tax on gas brought to B.C. from Alberta.

High prices across the province have led to calls for free transit over the summer months, when prices are predicted to reach 250 cents per litre.

They've also led to many Canadians choosing to go south of the border to fill up. Along with residents, local charities are struggling with the soaring cost of gas, with some worried they might have to cut programs.