Ignore texts and emails about B.C. gas price rebate, ICBC says, warning of scam

Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup

Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.

Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of cowardice as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence as the war ground into a battle of attrition.

    Canada's Cyle Larin (17) celebrates his goal with Richie Laryea against Jamaica during first half CONCACAF World Cup soccer qualifying action in Toronto on Sunday, March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

  • Moe off to Europe for trade mission

    The premier intends to market Saskatchewan as a reliable supplier of everything from oil and gas to wheat and canola in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

