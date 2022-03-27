Ignore texts and emails about B.C. gas price rebate, ICBC says, warning of scam

It's been two days since the B.C. government announced a rebate for drivers to compensate them for the high cost of gasoline, and already scammers are attempting to take advantage, according to the provincial insurer.

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia said in a tweet Sunday that it has heard from some customers who have received text messages about their fuel relief rebate.

"These messages are fake," the company said. "We will not issue any rebates via text message or email. Please delete these messages."

ICBC referred customers to its website, where an explanation of how and when rebates will be delivered has been posted.

Premier John Horgan announced the rebate plan on Friday. It calls for drivers who had a basic auto insurance policy with ICBC to receive a $110 payment, and those who have commercial insurance policies to receive $165.

ICBC says it will deliver the rebates to customers who have set up direct deposit with the company in May. Customers who set up direct deposit before April 30 can receive their rebates directly to their bank accounts.

Those who pay for their insurance with a credit card can expect to receive the rebate to their cards, and those who don't have direct deposit will be mailed a paper cheque in June, according to ICBC.

"Regardless of the rebate payment method, all eligible customers will receive a letter confirming when their rebate is issued," the company says on its website.