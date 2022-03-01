What's next in B.C.'s battle against COVID-19? Loosening of restrictions may be followed by more rules in the fall

At the start of a new month, health officials say they're looking ahead to what changes can be made to existing COVID-19 restrictions in British Columbia.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, the province's top doctor said her team is "looking at additional precautions" that could be made in the fall.

But Dr. Bonnie Henry added it's possible that some measures will be removed ahead of spring break, as transmission is currently down.

The provincial health officer did not suggest what could change, however, suggesting that public health staff are monitoring "encouraging" trends and will make those decisions closer to the break.

"We have committed to… making sure that we can make the changes based on our best data and our pandemic."

Henry initially said further precautions were possible ahead of spring break, but later said she'd misspoke, and instead, residents should expect a loosening of restrictions for the time being.

But anyone hoping for sweeping changes this month is likely to be disappointed.

She said that the decrease in transmission in some parts of B.C. is easing pressure on B.C. hospitals, but that there are still "many, many areas" that are still seeing high rates, "which is why those protections we have in place, for now, remain a necessary part of our strategy – for now."

Henry spoke at length about the importance of vaccines, and the booster shot in particular, before turning to what she called "looking ahead."

As cases decrease and people spend more time outside, the extra layers of protection currently in place may not all be needed, she said.

It's unclear what specifically could be lifted next, as she's already suggested the province's vaccine card program will likely be in place for some time, but B.C.'s mask mandate has been lifted at times during the pandemic, so that may be something officials revisit in the coming weeks or months.

On Tuesday she said only that the plan is to adapt, and that restrictions will be lifted when officials are confident the changes can be safely made.

"We know that some people – people who are immune compromised, people who are older – will need to continue to take a cautious approach, and this is where, again, we need to work together to do what is right for us and to respect that other people have different risk," Henry said.

"And that understanding that masking is important for people, everybody right now, but it will continue to be important for a number of people. Keeping that respectful distance, knowing that not everybody will be moving at the same pace. Keeping groups small will remain important for many people."

She suggested it's possible some measures may be removed as respiratory season ends, then be brought back in the winter months, though she did not give specific details on what that would look like.

Henry said there's some uncertainty about what the summer will be like in B.C., but that "we'll hopefully be in a good place for the next few months because of the immunity that we have… but we need to be prepared for immunity to wane again."

She suggested the future of the provincial response to COVID-19 will include new approaches, based on what trends emerge in the fall.

"We are being cautious. We have heard loud and clear that we need to be thoughtful and move cautiously and slowly, because that is the way that we will continue to gain ground and not lose it," Henry said.

"Each step of the way, we will make the decisions based on what we're seeing … in our pandemic. At the same time, I am very optimistic that we are moving to a better place rapidly."

She said the province would have more to say on that "very soon," calling this a period of slow and sustainable transition.