WestJet says system outage resolved, but further flight delays expected

WestJet says the issue that caused delays for thousands of travellers in its system this weekend has been resolved, but "further delays and cancellations" are expected as it works to resume normal operations.

More than 100 flights were cancelled during Saturday's system-wide technology outage, the airline said in an email to CTV News Vancouver on Sunday.

Previous public statements from the company had indicated only a single flight was cancelled due to the outage.

WestJet has provided few details on the nature and cause of the problem, saying only that the outage "impacted operations across (its) network, including communications," which affected its ability to share information with passengers.

Many customers took to social media to express their frustration Saturday, saying they had been waiting hours in check-in lines and had missed connections as a result.

They also criticized the airline for a lack of communication about what was going on, criticism the company acknowledged in its statement Sunday.

"We sincerely apologize to all of our guests for the regrettable disruption and lack of information," WestJet said. "We continue to work to accommodate all impacted guests."

The airline said it's currently "experiencing very high volumes" on its phone, email and social media support channels, and asked guests to check the WestJet app or the company's website for up-to-date information on their flights.

"In the effort to assist guests with imminent travel plans, we are asking all other guests to refrain from contacting us until 72 hours in advance of their flight to ensure we are able to prioritize our queue," the airline said. "Additionally, accommodation options for all impacted guests will be communicated through email as soon as possible."