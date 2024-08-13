West Vancouver reluctantly adopts B.C.-mandated housing densification

Councillors in the District of West Vancouver have reluctantly fallen in line with the B.C. government's mandate for housing densification – paving the way for more homes in one of Canada's wealthiest municipalities.

A rezoning bylaw allowing multiple units on single-family lots passed Monday in a close vote.

The measure follows weeks after Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon issued an ultimatum to West Vancouver council, threatening that the province will step in to ensure the district meets the requirements of Bill 44.

That legislation, passed last fall, set a June 30 deadline for municipalities across the province to update local zoning rules to facilitate "small-scale, multi-unit housing" – such as row homes, triplexes and townhomes – in their communities.

West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager said the district is "extremely unhappy" with Bill 44, calling Kahlon's approach "a very big mistake."

"The compromise that was narrowly passed today was to implement enough of the requirements that we believe the minister will have no grounds to come into our community and try to take over himself," Sager said after Monday's vote. "But I've got to tell you, no one thinks that this is good planning."

Several councillors voted against the measure as a form of protest against the province.

The mayor and councillors who approved the motion made it clear they only did it to prevent blowback from the NDP government, with some expressing hope David Eby's party will be voted out of office in October.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Shannon Paterson