West Shore RCMP investigating after attempted home invasion in Langford

Mounties in Langford say they're looking for a suspect who "may be armed and is considered dangerous" after a home invasion that occurred late Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:50 p.m., reporting the incident at a residence near the 3000 block of Glen Lake Road, West Shore RCMP said in a news release.

When they arrived, police were told that a male suspect had pushed his way into the victim's home after the victim opened the front door to figure out why their dogs were barking.

The dogs "challenged the suspect," who allegedly brandished a handgun before leaving the home and running toward Alouette Drive, police said, adding that the victim was not injured in the incident.

Police searched the area "extensively" with the help of a police dog, but were unable to locate the suspect. Officers also canvassed the neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance video, police said.

Mounties describe the suspect as a clean-shaven white man in his late 20s or early 30s. He has a slim build and "short-to-medium dark hair, which protruded from underneath a hat," police said, estimating his weight as approximately 150 pounds and his height as roughly 5'6" to 5'8".

He also has a "dime-sized red mark – possibly a scar or birthmark – on his right cheek/lower jaw," according to police, who said the man was wearing a black hat, black jacket, grey shirt, dark pants and "athletic style footwear with black and white stripes."

Investigators are asking residents of the area to check their home surveillance cameras to see if they recorded the suspect between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect's identity is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

"Do not approach the suspect as he may be armed and is considered dangerous," police said in their release.

"The victim and suspect are not known to each other. Police believe this is an isolated incident as similar reports of this nature have not been received."