Eby pledges to get publication ban lifted in Dunn’s case, BCPS says it’s received no such direction

Tori Dunn's family is still desperately searching for answers in the Surrey woman's killing.

“Everybody's just appalled,” said her cousin, Brandi Basra, on Thursday. “We're really angry, and thus far we haven’t really had any answers.”

The man accused of Dunn’s murder in June—Adam Mann—was out on bail at the time, despite an extensive criminal history.

Details of his bail hearing are subject to a publication ban, but B.C. Premier David Eby pledged Wednesday that he'd try getting that ban lifted.

“I’m very hopeful,” said Eby. “My expectation is that the prosecutors will be successful in getting that information released. There is absolutely no reason why that information should be confidential—every British Columbian deserves to know what happened.”

But it's not that simple.

Publication bans are mandatory if sought by the accused and discretionary if the crown seeks one. In this case, the accused’s lawyer ultimately sought a publication ban on June 28 following a May 29 bail hearing related to two unrelated counts of robbery against Mann.

According to criminal defence lawyer Michael Mulligan, publication bans are imposed in most cases.

“In order to ensure that everyone can have a fair trial, bans on the publication of that sort of information are routine,” said Mulligan Thursday.

He says the family's frustration is understandable, but unlikely to change the course of the ban.

“If there was a ban on publication imposed—that’s the end of the matter—there’s no going back," Mulligan said.

The BC Prosecution Service told CTV News on Friday that in order for a publication ban to be lifted, prosecution would first need to receive direction from the Attorney General’s office. Despite Eby’s comments on Wednesday, BCPS says it has not been directed to apply to have the publication ban lifted.

Dunn’s death spurred Canada's premiers to send a letter to Ottawa last week, seeking a review of its reformed bail system.

Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani responded online Wednesday, noting, “We listened to the provinces and territories when they asked for changes to the criminal code. Now, they need to step up and enforce the law.”

Dunn’s cousin says the 30-year-old’s death “can’t just be a finger pointing situation.”

“At the end of the day, this was our girl, and she was loved by so many people,” said Basra.

The charge against Mann hasn't been tested in court.

His next court appearance is scheduled for August 19.