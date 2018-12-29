

CTV Vancouver





An award-winning investigative reporter turned BC Coroners Service spokesperson has died Saturday morning.

Barb McLintock is being remembered as a consummate journalist who later became the first coroner of strategic programs, overseeing communications and media relations.

"Barb was a natural in this role, as a well-respected journalist from her days as a legislative reporter. She elevated the awareness of the work done by our agency in death investigation and leaves a tremendous legacy in this regard," said chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.

She said McLintock died as a result of complications from thyroid cancer with which she was recently diagnosed.

"We fondly remember Barb and her knack for storytelling, her incredible sense of duty and public service, as well as her kindness and thoughtful acts. She will be truly missed."

Premier John Horgan offered his condolences on social media, saying, "The world has lost a wonderful soul. Barb McLintock was a superior journalist and public servant."

The world has lost a wonderful soul. Barb McLintock was a superior journalist and public servant. I will miss her blue ribbon photography at the Luxton Fall Fair. Condolences to her many friends. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) December 29, 2018

The City of Victoria awarded McLintock an honorary citizen in 2002.

She joined the BC Coroners in 2004 and semi-retired last year. She was 68.