Wedding, funeral industries call for reintroduction of COVID-19 safety measures
After B.C. gyms were given the go-ahead to reopen with COVID-19 safety plans last week, the wedding and funeral industries are calling for the same treatment.
Indoor, organized gatherings in B.C. have been banned since Dec. 23, when the province introduced new restrictions to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Those restrictions were extended on Jan. 18.
Liting Chan runs Paradise Events, a Burnaby-based studio that specializes in weddings. She said her business has already lost $50,000 in revenue for January and fears what the rest of the year will look like given the amount of planning that’s needed for a wedding.
“When you shut down completely, it’s not just one month, it’s an entire year, and this is our third year, so we cannot handle another year,” Chan said.
Chan is part of a growing social media movement calling for the reopening of the events industry in a safe way. The hashtags #ReopenBCWeddings and #SaveBCEvents are being used on Instagram to promote the stories of industry members. They’re asking for a return of the COVID-safety plans that allowed events to go ahead last year at venues with mask-wearing, spacing and no dancing.
“When there are rules put into place for other business like restaurants, sports events, even casinos, I don't see a difference from that,” Chan said.
Those who organize funerals and celebration of life events want the same kind of treatment. Under the Public Health guidelines, those events can be held at a church or funeral home, where they can be classified as a “worship gathering.”
Emily Bootle, a death-care provider with Koru Cremation Burial Ceremony in Vancouver, said those two venues don’t make sense for many people.
“The family is choosing a venue very intentionally that’s connected to their loved one,” Bootle said. “They want to go to restaurants, they want to go to community centres, they want to go to facilities and venues that are in the community.”
Bootle said she’s had to explain the rules to many people who are grieving, saying it’s been a “really excruciating process” to walk through with them. Most are choosing to delay ceremonies altogether, she said.
“Our bereaved are very silently and secretly wounded people,” Bootle said.
Both Bootle and Chan said those in their industries already know how to hold safe events, given they were doing it at certain points through 2021. They’re calling for public health officials to allow the same plans to be implemented now.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadians killed in Mexico shooting had criminal connections: Mexican reports
While Canadian authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the three Canadians shot at a resort near Playa de Carmen, Mexico, reports from Mexican media indicate that at least one Canadian killed was allegedly linked to an international criminal organization.
U.S. draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount
The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.
Canadian Trucking Alliance condemns trucker protests
A federation representing truckers across Canada has denounced a series of planned protests against the federal government's cross-border travel vaccine mandate, arguing such demonstrations aren't a safe or effective way of resisting the policy.
'Shadow pandemic': Advocates worry lockdowns have fuelled surge in partner violence
Pandemic home-based quarantines effectively put women under heightened levels of control from abusive partners, advocates say.
Human rights groups concerned after Afghan women allegedly abducted after protest
Following the alleged abduction of several female Afghan protestors from their homes a few days ago, the United Nations is urging the Taliban to provide information on their whereabouts.
Focus in U.S.-Canada border tragedy to shift Monday as accused appears in court
The man accused of attempting to smuggle across the Canada-U.S. border a family, all four of whom died, will appear in court in Minnesota on Monday.
Over 700,000 Canadians flew internationally in December despite Omicron surge
Despite the federal government's advisory against travelling outside of Canada taking effect midway through December, last month saw more international travel to and from Canada than any other period since the start of the pandemic.
Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan
A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has started three days of talks in Oslo with Western officials and Afghan civil society representatives amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
Climate change is making it harder for plants to spread seeds via animals
The loss of biodiversity of birds and mammals from human-induced climate change has reduced the ability of plants to spread their seeds via animals according to a new study.
Vancouver Island
-
Section of Galloping Goose Trail in View Royal closing Monday
A portion of the Galloping Goose Trail in View Royal will close to the public on Monday as BC Transit begins construction work in the area.
-
More than 100 BC Transit bus trips in Capital Region cancelled this weekend due to employee illness
Dozens of BC Transit buses in Greater Victoria were cancelled on Saturday, and dozens more cancellations were expected on Sunday.
-
Wedding, funeral industries call for reintroduction of COVID-19 safety measures
After B.C. gyms were given the go-ahead to reopen with COVID-19 safety plans last week, the wedding and funeral industries are calling for the same treatment.
Calgary
-
'They are hurting people': Convoy organizer says many truckers are against COVID-19 restrictions
A convoy, made up of many truck drivers who say they've had enough of the restrictions imposed on their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to hit the road this week.
-
Man shot several times during suspected 'targeted' attack: CPS
A man was sent to hospital Sunday after being shot several times while he was in the hallway of an apartment building, according to Calgary police.
-
Large fire breaks out at mushroom farm north of Calgary
A fire broke out at a mushroom farm north of Calgary Sunday afternoon, but police say everyone is safe.
Edmonton
-
Stollery Children's Hospital ward to temporarily act as adult emergency patient outflow
Anticipated high patient volumes due to Omicron case surges prompted a new ward in the Stollery Children's Hospital to become an adult emergency outflow centre temporarily.
-
Cheerleaders, parents frustrated with EPSB short notice not allowing them to attend Expo Centre event due to COVID-19 rules
Some cheerleaders and parents from two Edmonton Public Schools are frustrated with the district after they were not allowed to attend a competition in person this weekend.
-
Chilly challenge to raise money for multiple sclerosis
An Edmonton man will spend three nights in an igloo he built if he raises money for multiple sclerosis (MS) research.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario dip to 3,797 as ICU admissions climb to 604
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 3,797 while ICU admissions reached 604 on Sunday.
-
Two teens seriously injured in Fairview Mall stabbing; 3 suspects arrested
Three suspects have been arrested after a stabbing in a mall in North York Sunday afternoon that left two teenagers injured.
-
Toronto Public Health confirms COVID-19-related death in young person
Health officials in Toronto have confirmed the COVID-19-related death of a person under the age of 19.
Montreal
-
Jacob Panetta dropped from Jacksonville Icemen after 'racist gesture' made towards Jordan Subban
New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban did not mince words on social media calling out Jacksonville Icemen defenceman Jacob Panetta of the East Coast Hockey League after an apparent racist gesture made against P.K.'s brother Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays.
-
Businesses open on Sundays again; proof of vaccination in department stores starting Monday
Businesses in Quebec are reopening on Sundays, after being forced to close their doors on Jan. 2, 9 and 16. On Monday, vaccine passports will be required at big box stores.
-
Quebec to unveil its first-dose strategy for the unvaccinated
Quebec will announce its plan to give unvaccinated Quebecers their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Snow removal causing damage to some residential trees
The snow continues to fall in Winnipeg and crews are hard at work keeping streets clear, but some residents are concerned about what is being left behind when crews leave.
-
Leaf Rapids Health Centre reopening
The Leaf Rapids Health Centre will be reopening on Monday at 4 p.m. and staffed 100 per cent via agency staff, according to the Northern Regional Health Authority.
-
New online map highlights winter recreation activities in Winnipeg
If you are looking for somewhere to skate, sled, snowshoe or ski, Winnipeg mapmaker Carol Cassell has a new online map to help you out.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. cattle producers facing feed shortages
Saskatchewan cattle producers are now facing feed issues for their livestock due to the drought the province experienced last summer.
-
Moe, Trudeau share condolences to mark 6-year anniversary of La Loche shooting
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared their condolences to mark the six year anniversary of the La Loche shooting that killed four people and injured seven others on Jan. 22, 2016.
-
Canadians now have to be fully vaccinated to cross the U.S. land border
A new requirement for all non-Americans entering the United States at a land border to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has come into effect.
Regina
-
Sask. reports no new deaths, 1,629 new cases
Saskatchewan has broken its daily new case record for the fifth time this month, with 1,629 new cases reported Sunday. The previous record was set Jan. 22, with 1,483 new daily cases.
-
Sask. figure skater grabs silver in Germany competition
A figure skater from Dubuc, Sask. and his partner are back from the Bavarian Open Figure Skating competition in Germany after placing second in junior pairs with their long program.
-
Sask. cattle producers facing feed shortages
Saskatchewan cattle producers are now facing feed issues for their livestock due to the drought the province experienced last summer.
Atlantic
-
N.S. students who stay home will receive learning materials from teachers
A week after in-person learning resumed in Nova Scotia, teachers are being told that in addition to in-class learning, they must also provide lessons for students who choose to stay home during the latest spike in COVID-19 cases.
-
Homeless encampments being dismantled in Fredericton
With two fires caused by propane heaters inside tents last week, Fredericton's homeless encampments are being dismantled for the winter.
-
Convoy of trucks gather at N.B./N.S. border to show frustration over vaccine mandates
There were several protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the Maritimes on Sunday, including a significant convoy at the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia border.
London
-
Young soccer star from London, Ont. scores first two goals in Portugal
Diago Delgado seems to be fitting right in with his C.F. Os Belenenses youth team in Portgual.
-
Car fire leads to suspicious death investigation in London, Ont.
London police have launched a suspicious death investigation after responding to a vehicle on fire Saturday night where a person was found dead at the scene.
-
One person dead following Simcoe house fire
One person is dead after a residential fire in Simcoe late Saturday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury plumbers share tips to prevent frozen pipes
Temperatures are set to plunge once again and with the bitter cold plumbers throughout Northern Ontario have been busy dealing with frozen pipes.
-
City of Timmins hires social worker to coordinate strategies for people struggling with addictions and homelessness
City of Timmins officials said they want to help its community partners when it comes to negotiating with upper levels of government in addressing the high rates of homelessness and deaths from drug overdoses.
-
Sault family looking forward to home ownership
A Sault Ste. Marie family is excited to move into their new home after being selected by Habitat For Humanity to take ownership of the agency's recently completed house on Wellington Street West.
Kitchener
-
'We regret any inconvenience': Students receive poor-fitting masks from school board
Students from the Wellington Catholic District School Board received masks that were too big ahead of the return to in-person learning, according to the board.
-
One person dead following Simcoe house fire
One person is dead after a residential fire in Simcoe late Saturday evening.
-
Two people injured in 10-vehicle collision on Highway 400 between Barrie and Innisfil
Emergency crews are responding to a 10-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Innisfil.