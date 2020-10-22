VANCOUVER -- On the same day that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry singled out weddings as a significant driver of COVID-19 transmission in the province, Fraser Health has issued a coronavirus exposure notice for wedding events in its region.

The health authority added venues in Port Moody and Mission to its online list of coronavirus exposures Thursday evening, linking them together in a single exposure notice.

Anyone who attended wedding events at either Lake Errock in Mission or Saint St. Grill in Port Moody, or both, between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Oct. 10 should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, Fraser Health says. If any symptoms develop, the health authority recommends self-isolating and seeking testing.

There is no known risk to anyone who attended either location outside the specified hours, Fraser Health says.

In her live update on the province's COVID-19 response Thursday, Henry described weddings, funerals and other social gatherings as "concerning."

Events of this type have been responsible for much of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the province, and the effects of such gatherings have "spilled over" into the health-care system, schools and workplaces, Henry said.

She said the province's contact tracers have found that people are not sticking with their COVID-19 safety plans during social gatherings like weddings and funerals. People are mingling with others from outside of their household groups and bringing the virus home with them to other provinces and other parts of B.C., Henry said, adding that she would be considering new restrictions to try to stop transmission at such events.