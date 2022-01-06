Website estimating COVID-19 testing waits disabled due to 'discrepancies'

A website offering estimated wait times for COVID-19 testing in the Vancouver area has been disabled as officials work to address "discrepancies" in the system.

Vancouver Coastal Health told CTV News problems began appearing on its wait times website last month, and that changes are being implemented to increase accuracy.

"There have been discrepancies between the estimated wait times at testing sites as shared on our wait times tool, and the time required on site to access testing services," the health authority said in a statement.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused to those accessing this service."

On Tuesday, the website showed an estimated wait time of 30 minutes at the busy St. Vincent collection centre in Vancouver, while people in line reported waiting upwards of 4.5 hours.

"It's really frustrating to stay in line for half a day," Davinder Brar told CTV News at the time.

The estimated emergency department wait times offered through the same website remain available.

The site normally only offers wait times at a handful of testing centres in Vancouver, North Vancouver and Richmond. There is no such service for collection centres operated by Fraser Health, the largest health authority in the province, which covers communities from Burnaby to Boston Bar.

Testing capacity has been stretched to the limit for weeks, since COVID-19 transmission began skyrocketing in the province after the arrival of the Omicron variant.

Vancouver Coastal Health said the demand for testing has caused longer-than-usual wait times "across all testing sites," and has recommended some people simply stay home.

"To preserve testing capacity for those at higher risk from COVID-19, people do not need to get a test if they are fully vaccinated, have mild symptoms, and are able to self-isolate until symptoms improve," the health authority said.

Those who do head out for a test have been advised to dress for the weather.