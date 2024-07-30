West Vancouver mayor on deadline to enact new housing bylaws: 'The gun is to our head'

Last Thursday, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon gave West Vancouver's mayor and council 30 days to change the city’s bylaws to comply with new provincial regulations allowing for the construction of multiple units on all single family lots.

“West Vancouver council is the only council in the province that outright said no to allowing housing in their communities. Every other community has either approved it, or in cases of lack of infrastructure, have asked for some extension of time,” said Kahlon.

At an emergency meeting on Monday, West Vancouver council voted to ask for an extension until September to ensure all members would be present for debate on the contentious issue.

“In our community, it has been a long-standing practice that we do not hold signifiant votes on anything in the month of August, because people are away,” said Mayor Mark Sager.

But on Tuesday, Kahlon quickly shot that extension request down.

“I’m sorry it disrupts people’s holidays, but there are way too many people struggling to try to find housing right now, and it’s our responsibility to get this work done as quick as we can,” Kahlon said, adding: “What we have made clear is they have until the date that’s prescribed to them to get their zonings approved and done. If not, the province will have to step in and make some decisions.”

“I would say the gun is to our head. It’s his way or the highway,” said Sagar, who has called another emergency council meeting for Wednesday to discuss the matter.

“I’m just really disappointed he wouldn’t take the time to listen to the things that we are doing to address the housing needs properly that will work.”

He said in West Vancouver, 97 per cent of residential properties area already compliant with the new law because they allow for a secondary suite and a coach house on site.

“The provincial legislation says if you allow three units, that’s fine, you can stop there. We already do that,” said Sager.

He said the remaining 3 per cent of single family lots in West Vancouver aren’t designed for more than one dwelling.

“With the greatest respect to the minister and this legislation, I don’t believe it will have any impact in our community,” said Sager.

“If that is the case, it shouldn’t be an issue for council just to approve it and move forward,” Kahlon responded. “But for some reason, West Vancouver council believes they are the only ones that shouldn’t approve this type of housing, and that’s a real shame.”

While other communities have already changed their bylaws to comply with the provincial regulations, Sager said they’re also upset about it.

“Local planning is the fundamental responsibility of local government. And I can tell you around the Metro (Vancouver) table, people are very unhappy with the province stepping into what it is the jurisdiction of the local community,” said Sager.

He believes he could convince the minister that West Vancouver has its own plans to address the housing crunch, if Kahlon would just meet with him.

“We have been trying now for months to have a half-hour meeting with him. We have sent in so many requests. And I’m sorry we don’t warrant a bit of his time,” said Sager.

Kahlon said he already spoke to Sager last year, and sees no point in meeting if the mayor is not on board with the provincial regulations.

“Every conversation seems to be why West Vancouver doesn’t want to allow housing in their community, and why others should be the ones solving the challenge without them,” said Kahlon.

While West Vancouver council has so far avoided making the bylaw changes all other cities have enacted, Kahlon said it won’t be allowed to opt out, adding: “It's unacceptable for West Van to say, 'We don’t want any part of this.'”