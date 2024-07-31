Ship fire off Victoria shows Canada isn't prepared for marine emergencies: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board says it is concerned that gaps in Canada's preparedness for marine emergencies could pose a risk to vessels, the environment, and the health and safety of the public.
The board’s report into the emergency on the container ship the MV Zim Kingston as it sat off British Columbia’s coast says the incident “raised questions about the availability and capability of Canadian resources” in emergencies.
More than 100 cargo containers spilled from the ship in a storm in October 2021 in the water’s off Vancouver Island, resulting in years of debris to wash up on the coast.
Safety board chair Kathy Fox told a Vancouver news conference that 97 per cent of the debris remains in the water or washed up on coastlines.
"The loss of a container can take seconds, but years later damage remains”
Less than two days after the containers fell from the ship and while the vessel was anchored off Victoria, a fire broke out in a container that had dangerous potassium amyl xanthate, which spread to other cargo.
The fire burned for five days.
The safety board’s report says Canada does not have a plan to respond to events involving noxious substances, other than oil, and it also calls for a comprehensive guide to deal with ships that have rolled, like in this incident.
"In this occurrence, it was extremely fortunate that the vessel's manager had made pre arrangements for emergency response and there happened to be two suitably equipped vessels nearby," Fox said.
"It is important not to mistake this luck for emergency preparedness," she added.
The report says that unlike the United States, Canada does not require prearranged plans for fire response or marine salvage, and the Canadian Coast Guard does not directly participate in putting out fires.
It says while some changes appear to be in the works, they are years away.
"In the interim, the board is concerned that there are gaps in Canada’s preparedness for marine emergencies that exceed the response capacity of a vessel’s crew, posing a risk to vessels, the environment, and the health and safety of the general public."
The Greek-owned container ship tipped in high seas as it was about 50 kilometres south of Ucluelet, B.C., losing 109 containers into the ocean.
The report says the ship experienced what’s known as “parametric rolling,” when it tipped 36 degrees, caused by a complex combination of factors involving the sea condition and the vessel.
“Not only is it difficult to predict exactly when a parametric rolling event will occur, but once extreme rolling starts, it may not be possible to stop the dangerous motions before negative consequences occur, such as container loss,” the report says.
It says there needs to be a focus on monitoring for the conditions that give rise to the rolling so that preventive measures can be taken.
In the case of the Zim Kingston, the owner had not developed procedures to manage the risk of such rolling, the report says.
“As a result, this risk was not being effectively monitored and no mitigation measures were put in place as the vessel held offshore.”
Investigators constructed a scale model of the freighter and tested it in a basin where various conditions were stimulated. They found that the rolling could occur in wave heights as low as 2.6 metres.
“The testing found that parametric rolling could develop regardless of whether the model was drifting or underway, and that the largest roll motions were observed when the model was in head and following sea conditions,” the report says.
It says the international guidance for addressing the risk of parametric rolling has not been updated in 17 years, and it doesn’t offer policies, procedures, training, tools, or services that might help.
New international guidelines have been created, but the safety board says it’s unclear when they will be implemented for existing vessels and they do not address training for the crew.
The safety board's investigation says the Canadian government intends to create a single system to respond to all marine pollution incidents and Transport Canada is developing regulations to strengthen preparedness requirements for the industry.
That includes requiring vessels to have arrangements for firefighting and salvage services, and creating a specialist position who could work with the federal departments and other others to manage an incident.
The report says the changes could take another four years.
Of the 109 containers lost off the Zim Kingston, only four were recovered. The safety board says an underwater survey located 29 containers on the ocean floor in July 2023.
People along the Vancouver Island coastline have pulled debris off the sand for years, including vacuum cleaner parts, bike helmets, coolers and urinal mats, that appears to have come from the Zim Kingston containers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first reported July 31, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Secret dresser compartment discovered in Calgary drug trafficking investigation
Calgary police say the discovery of a unique secret compartment in a piece of bedroom furniture was the key to solving a recent drug trafficking investigation.
BREAKING Montreal swimmer Ilya Kharun wins bronze in men's 200m butterfly
Swimmer Ilya Kharun has won a bronze medal for Canada in the men's 200-metre butterfly at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Changes are coming to mortgage rules. Will they help you afford a new home?
New mortgage rules from the federal government taking effect Thursday won't “move the needle,” according to some experts in the housing industry.
How a cross-border conspiracy to smuggle drugs into B.C. on a Jet Ski unravelled
A 67-year-old man who planned to use a Jet Ski to smuggle more than 180 kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada was convicted in a Seattle courtroom Friday, after beachcombers found the drugs stashed in several duffel bags along the Washington state coastline.
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
Donald Trump questions Kamala Harris' race as he appears at gathering of Black journalists
Donald Trump falsely questioned Kamala Harris' race during an appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago that quickly turned hostile on Wednesday.
Venice to limit tourist groups to maximum of 25 people
Venice will limit the size of tourist parties to 25 people from Thursday in the latest attempt to reduce the impact of crowds on the lagoon city.
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
How a cross-border conspiracy to smuggle drugs into B.C. on a Jet Ski unravelled
A 67-year-old man who planned to use a Jet Ski to smuggle more than 180 kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada was convicted in a Seattle courtroom Friday, after beachcombers found the drugs stashed in several duffel bags along the Washington state coastline.
-
Ship fire off Victoria shows Canada isn't prepared for marine emergencies: TSB
The federal Transportation Safety Board says it's concerned that gaps in Canada's preparedness for marine emergencies could pose a risk to vessels, the environment, and the health and safety of the general public.
-
Wildfire burning near Sooke, B.C., now being held
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 2 p.m. MT
LIVE at 2 p.m. MT Jasper latest: Fire behaviour increasing with hotter weather
The Jasper wildfire remained out of control and fire behaviour was increasing on Wednesday as the weather got hotter.
-
'A moving monster': How did the Jasper fire get so bad, so fast?
The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.
-
Man shot north of downtown Tuesday
A 34-year-old man was shot north of downtown Edmonton late Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
New 'Unsolved Mysteries' episode examines death of Calgary woman
The death of a Calgary woman almost a decade ago is the focus of a new episode of 'Unsolved Mysteries.'
-
Semi stuck under bridge on Macleod Trail
Traffic is being disrupted after a semi got stuck under a rail bridge on Macleod Trail near 9 Avenue S.E. Wednesday.
-
Secret dresser compartment discovered in Calgary drug trafficking investigation
Calgary police say the discovery of a unique secret compartment in a piece of bedroom furniture was the key to solving a recent drug trafficking investigation.
Lethbridge
-
Missing Lethbridge 74-year-old located safe
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
-
Judge gives instructions to jury in murder-conspiracy trial of Coutts protesters
Jurors deciding the fate of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing were urged by a judge Wednesday to block out background noise in the high-profile case.
-
Lawyer for Coutts accused says client 'bit of a wing nut,' but not murder conspirator
The defence lawyer for Chris Carbert says her client is “a bit of a wing nut” who fell down a conspiracy rabbit hole at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., but that doesn’t make him guilty of conspiring to kill police.
Winnipeg
-
Traffic blocked by WPS near HSC
Winnipeg police have blocked traffic near the Health Sciences Centre on Sherbrook Street Wednesday.
-
Rally for better bike safety blocks Winnipeg intersection
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
-
Manitoba's student aid shelter allowances to better reflect housing costs
The Manitoba government is taking steps to make housing more affordable for post-secondary students by updating the rate used to determine the student aid shelter allowance.
Regina
-
Potential CPCK, CN railway strike is a 'huge concern' for Saskatchewan farmers
The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) is calling on all parties involved in Canada’s two major railways to ensure operations continue.
-
Pig brains or bison testicles? The Amazing Race Canada stops in Regina
The latest leg of season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada passed through Regina in Tuesday night’s episode and included stops at The Hotel Saskatchewan and Mosaic Stadium.
-
Sask. launches evacuation aid app for parts of province
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has a new app to help those facing evacuations.
Saskatoon
-
Potential CPCK, CN railway strike is a 'huge concern' for Saskatchewan farmers
The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) is calling on all parties involved in Canada’s two major railways to ensure operations continue.
-
Saskatoon delays release of funding strategy for downtown arena
The city has delayed the release of its funding strategy for the downtown arena district for another two weeks.
-
Pierre Poilievre spouts 'uneducated' opinions on safe consumption sites: Prairie Harm Reduction
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
Toronto
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
Human remains located during search for missing Markham, Ont. woman
Police say human remains have been located during the search for a Markham, Ont. woman who went missing last week.
-
Man shot by Toronto police needed support amid mental health crisis, family says
The mother of a man shot by police officers in Toronto says her son was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was struck by gunfire, and that firearms should never have been part of the police response.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Montreal swimmer Ilya Kharun wins bronze in men's 200m butterfly
Swimmer Ilya Kharun has won a bronze medal for Canada in the men's 200-metre butterfly at the Olympic Games in Paris.
-
Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough takes action to reduce bird collision deaths
Montreal's Saint Laurent borough hopes that a new bylaw will help bird populations thrive and that preventable deaths in the aviary world will decline.
-
Missing 10-year-old boy found in Montreal safe and sound
Montreal police say the 10-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found.
Ottawa
-
Saslove's Meat Market closing after 70 years in Ottawa’s ByWard Market
Saslove's Meat Market, one of the ByWard Market's oldest businesses, has announced it will be shutting its doors.
-
Crown seeking new trial against eastern Ontario doctor acquitted of killing 4 patients
Crown attorneys are seeking a new trial against Brian Nadler, a doctor acquitted of murder charges last month in connection with the deaths of four patients at an eastern Ontario hospital, court documents show.
-
Ottawa Senators appoint new communications vice president, director
The Ottawa Senators have a new director and vice president of communications, the team announced Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. man allegedly submitted more than 300 false insurance claims: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 36-year-old Tennecape man for allegedly submitting hundreds of false insurance claims in 2022.
-
Universities in Atlantic Canada worried about big drop expected in foreign students
With just over one month before the beginning of the school year, universities in Atlantic Canada are worried about the expected big drop in foreign student enrolment due to caps imposed by the federal government.
London
-
One person pulled from the waters of Lake Huron near Goderich pier
Huron OPP were on the beach in Goderich this afternoon following reports of an unconscious person in the water near the pier.
-
London police gangs section lays charges in October shooting
Tadas James Bickus, 39, of Toronto has been identified, and charged with discharge of a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner among other charges.
-
Following downtown London shooting, police need help locating and identifying suspects
London police have laid charges in relation to a shooting that took place downtown last weekend.Two individuals, Mohamed Sail, 35, and Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, have been identified and charged, however their current whereabouts are unknown.
Kitchener
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
Teen arrested in Kitchener after escaping detention facility in Wilmot Township
A 16-year-old has been arrested after he escaped from a secure detention facility in Wilmot Township.
-
'Do not approach him': Police say Hamilton man facing 11-year prison sentence is at-large
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Person in wheelchair struck by vehicle on Highway 144, charges pending
Highway 144 is reopened after a person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle at Sturgeon Street in the Dowling area of Greater Sudbury on Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
N.L.
-
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
-
N.L. university chair disciplined for sending pro-Palestinian email to alumnus's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
-
After a harrowing rescue in the cold Atlantic, a fisherman wanted two things: A new guitar, and Nickelback tickets
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.