Winner of Vancouver's Celebration of Light fireworks competition announced

The winner of Vancouver's annual Celebration of Light fireworks contest has been chosen.

Representing the United Kingdom, Team Pyrotex Fireworx was declared the winner on Wednesday, after the team claimed both the People's Choice and the Judge’s Competition awards.

Organizers say the U.K. team bested stiff competition from Team Macedo Pirotecnia, representing Malaysia, and Team Pyro Tact from Portugal.

"Each participating country mesmerised attendees with an amazingly choreographed fireworks display," a spokesperson for the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light said in a statement.

"However, the U.K. was fully deserving of the honour with their breathtaking bursts of colour while pushing creative boundaries and wowing the hundreds of thousands of people in attendance."

The spectacle was held over three nights – July 20, 24 and 27 – and, in a festival first, included an aerial drone show before each fireworks performance.

Kelly Guille, president of Archangel Fireworks Inc., credited the U.K. team's "soundtrack, super-tight timing and show flow" for earning the award.

Organizers say more than a million people made their way down to English Bay to watch the performances.