New poll shows BC Conservatives closing gap with NDP as BC United loses another MLA

A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.

Mario Canseco with Research Co., which conducted the poll, says it suggests a close, key, battleground in southern B.C.

“If the election gets tight, this could be the area that defines the colour of the government,” said Canseco.

The poll shows Premier David Eby's support has softened somewhat, his approval dropping below 50 percent for the first time in a Research Co. poll, but BC Conservative leader, John Rustad is lower at 39 percent.

And he's relatively unknown.

“Twenty-two percent of British Columbians who don’t know who John Rustad is, and that is the challenge at this stage. How much of the vote that’s going to the conservatives is based on the brand? “Canseco said.

With less than three months to the election, Rustad says he’s out grinding to increase his profile.

“(I'm) engaging with people in every corner of this province," Rustad said. "Just in the last few days, I was in Prince Rupert, I was in Terrace I was in Kitimat, I was in Vanderhoof, I was in Burns Lake.”

It appears to be paying off for his party, at the expense of BC United.

The current Opposition are trailing in fourth place and the poll was released as that party lost another incumbent to the BC Conservatives.

Teresa Wat is now the fourth sitting MLA to defect to the BC Conservatives, news she made official on Thursday.

“I truly believe that is the only party that can defeat BC NDP, that can form the next government,” said Wat at a press conference in Richmond.

Wat's departure leaves BC United with just 11 of its 28 MLAs seeking reelection for the party.

On Thursday, BC United said it's looking into whether Elections BC will allow October's ballots to explicitly say that the party is the former BC Liberal party.

Adam Wilson, a spokesperson, said the party had rejected the idea in two previous by-elections, but is looking into whether it’s permissible to do so in the fall.

He says the party is motivated to explore the idea because internal polling showed 30 per cent of party members were unaware the party had changed its name.