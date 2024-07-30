Wildfire burning near Sooke, B.C., now being held

A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.

The Old Man Lake fire, which sparked less than 10 kilomtetres from Sooke on July 22, is estimated at 2.3 square kilometres but is now classified as being held. This means it is "projected, based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability, to remain within the current perimeter, control line or boundary," the BCWS says.

However, efforts to fight the blaze continue, with 70 personnel and three helicopters on scene. People are still being urged to give crews room to work, including by steering clear of water skimmers on Shawnigan Lake.

"This fire will require sustained action, meaning that crews and aviation resources will be working on it for the foreseeable future," the BCWS update said.

Monday's update also notes that a number of closures remain in effect due to the wildfire, including a complete closure of the Sooke Potholes Regional Park and a partial closure of the Galloping Goose trail.

"Visitors are asked to avoid accessing the wildfire closure area through other regional or provincial parks," the regional district's website says, adding that an update on closures is expected Wednesday.

The fire is burning five kilometres from the Sooke Lake Reservoir, a crucial source of water for the Greater Victoria region. However, the regional district says there is no current threat to water quality or supply.