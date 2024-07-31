Suspect charged after triple stabbing in downtown Vancouver

Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with one count of aggravated assault after three people were stabbed in a series of seemingly random attacks in downtown Vancouver.

Officers were called to the area of Granville and Hornby streets at 9:40 p.m. on July 22 for a report that a 32-year-old man had been stabbed in the back. Minutes later, two more stabbings were reported within blocks of the initial call.

At least one victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"We don't believe that the victims knew each other," Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said following the attacks. "We don't believe that the victims knew the suspect."

On Wednesday, the Vancouver police announced that Jeronimo Fuentes had been charged with one count of aggravated assault and remains in custody pending his next court appearance.