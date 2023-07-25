'We will miss you forever': Man found dead near Shambhala festival identified online as crew member

Steve Shortridge, has been identified online as the man who drowned in Salmo, B.C. Monday (Image credit: Shambha Steve/Facebook) Steve Shortridge, has been identified online as the man who drowned in Salmo, B.C. Monday (Image credit: Shambha Steve/Facebook)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener