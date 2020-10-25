VANCOUVER -- The family of a young Vancouver man last seen on Thanksgiving weekend is angry with the way the search has gone.

"We're very upset," Josie Naterer told CTV News Vancouver on Sunday. "We're very, very upset."

Her son Jordan, 25, set out earlier this month for what was supposed to be a solo overnight hike in Manning Park. When he didn't show up for a gathering with friends on Thanksgiving Monday, he was reported missing.

His vehicle was located in the Lightning Lakes day-use area and, for days, search and rescue teams from several parts of B.C. scoured the area by air and on foot.

The search was eventually suspended, but on Thursday, Princeton Search and Rescue told CTV News they had been asked by the Vancouver Police Department to resume searching.

Jordan Naterer and his family are from Newfoundland, but he lived in downtown Vancouver, and the VPD has been the point of contact for his family during the search.

On Sunday, Josie Naterer said officials had not been searching this weekend, and she blamed Vancouver police for the situation.

"We received a call (from VPD) on Saturday morning … saying that they're not coming because they do not have a level two commander to take charge," she said. "And today we haven't heard anything from them."

CTV News reached out to Vancouver police for more information, and received in response a detailed description of the search that has been conducted so far.

Seven different search and rescue teams and 150 personnel were involved in the five-day search for Naterer that began the day he was reported missing, VPD said. Three helicopters contributed 300 hours of flight time to the search, which also involved dogs, drones, thermal imaging cameras and volunteers, the department added.

VPD said the initial phase of the search ended on Oct. 17, but crews returned to the park on Oct. 22 "to take advantage of the good weather to search previously searched areas using a drone."

"Unfortunately, Mr. Naterer was not found," police said. "All public safety partners continue to be in regular contact and will evaluate search options as the weather changes and/or new information becomes available."

In its statement, the VPD said it has set up a tip line specific to Jordan Naterer's disappearance. The line can be reached at 604-717-2530.

Josie Naterer said she feels police have failed to "serve and protect" her son.

"The military should've been called in weeks ago," she said. "This is ridiculous. Just ridiculous."

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in on the missing man's case, saying he knows the heartbreak the Naterer family is going through. Trudeau's brother died in an avalanche in B.C. in 1998.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Alyse Kotyk and Sheila Scott