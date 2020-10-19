VANCOUVER -- Family members of a hiker missing in Manning Park for more than a week are urging people to sign an online petition in hopes of re-starting the search for Jordan Naterer, which was suspended over the weekend.

Naterer’s family says Oakley sunglasses and a white trucker-style hat belonging to the hiker have been found outside the area where searchers had been focusing their efforts for the last week.

The 25-year-old has been missing for more than a week. He was last seen on the Saturday of the Thanksgiving long weekend as he set out for what was supposed to be a solo overnight hike.

He didn’t leave a trip plan but was reported missing after the engineer didn’t show up to dinner with friends.

It’s believed Naterer, who lives in downtown Vancouver, had been planning to hike the popular Frosty Mountain Trail. His car was found by friends in the Lightning Lakes day-use area.

For days, search and rescue teams from several areas of the province scoured the area by air and on foot looking for any sign of Naterer. At times, the search was hampered by weather including snow and cloud that lead to poor visibility.

The Vancouver Police Department, which is handling the missing persons investigation, says the decision to suspend the search Saturday evening was made “based on the expert advice of the SAR teams and lack of information."

“It’s just hard knowing there’s no one looking for him now,” Naterer’s sister Julia told CTV News on Monday from her family’s home in St. John’s. “That’s the hardest part I guess, just not knowing what’s going to happen.”

Friends launched an online petition in hopes of re-starting the search closer to where the hat and sunglasses were found.

By Monday afternoon it had already been signed by more than 3,000 people.

“This is what they said they needed to start the search back up again, and we found it, but nothing’s happening,” Julia Naterer said. “With the petition hopefully it will push them to start speeding things up and get the search going up again."

Both of Naterer’s parents have flown to Vancouver from the east coast to help in the search. Julia Naterer says with the search currently suspended the family is now exploring the option of hiring a private search team to return to the park. They have also set up an online fundraiser to help with the costs.

It’s believed Naterer was wearing a red TUMI brand packable down coat, black pants, waterproof hiking boots and a green Gregory brand backpack when he disappeared. His family says he also had a red sleeping mat with him and may have had a grey tent.

Anyone with information on Naterer is being asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-3321.

“Cases such as Mr. Naterer’s are very rare,” the department said in an email. “It’s always our goal to locate missing persons as soon as possible and their files are never closed. Our investigators will continue to investigate any additional information that becomes available, but at this time, we have followed up on all leads.”

“My heart does go out to the family. This is a heartbreaking time for them, probably very frustrating on their end,” Const. Tania Visintin told reporters Monday. “At this time we have followed up on all leads.”

She said investigators continue to remain in touch with Naterer’s family.