VANCOUVER -- The family of a Vancouver man is appealing for information from hikers who were in Manning Park over the long weekend as well as people who may have sold outdoor gear to Jordan Naterer on Facebook Marketplace, as a search for the missing 25-year-old hiker ramps up.

Naterer had recently told his sister on the east coast as well as some friends in Vancouver that he had planned to do a solo hike over the weekend, but he didn’t leave a trip plan.

When he didn’t show up for Thanksgiving dinner with friends on Monday, his loved ones immediately knew something was wrong, saying it was completely out of character for the engineer and UBC grad.

Friends connected with Naterer’s family in St. John’s online, and he was reported missing to police.

With no trip plan left behind, there was first no indication of where Naterer could have been hiking. But with the help of bank statements, family members discovered he had been in Manning Park, between Hope and Princeton.

On Tuesday, friends found Naterer’s Honda Civic covered in snow near the Frosty Mountain Trailhead, near the Lightning Lake day-use area.

Julia Naterer says her brother has enjoyed hiking since moving to Vancouver about three years ago for school, but doesn’t describe him as experienced.

“When he told me he was going alone, I was like ‘Jordan, you have to be careful. You’re not the most experienced hiker out there. You’ve never done something like this alone. Let alone something of that length, so you have to be careful.’”

Several search and rescue agencies began a search on Tuesday, which resumed Wednesday with the assistance of a helicopter.

Naterer’s father has now arrived from Newfoundland to help in the search along with his son’s friends.

Julia Naterer says her brother was carrying a “Gregory” brand Stout 60 backpack, which is olive green. He also had a red sleeping mat and may have been wearing Merrell hiking boots. It’s believed he also had a black and blue sleeping bag.

A helicopter is being used in Manning Park today to search for missing hiker Jordan Naterer. He set out for a solo hike Saturday and was reported missing by friends. Car found near Frosty Mtn. Trailhead. Believed to have this backpack and sleeping bag. https://t.co/y2dWyudOVp pic.twitter.com/elk5jt8mB2 — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) October 14, 2020

It’s not known what kind of outerwear he was wearing when he set out from his apartment in downtown Vancouver on Saturday morning.

Julia Naterer says her brother buys most of his outdoor gear second-hand online from Facebook Marketplace and she is hopeful anyone who may have sold him camping or outdoor equipment recently will contact police or contact her directly online at jpnaterer@gmail.com so they can further determine what gear he may have had with him.

Her family’s big concern right now is the weekend snowfall and dipping temperatures.

“Jordan is a really smart guy, no matter how little hiking experience he has,” she told CTV News. “I think he’s stuck somewhere or he’s lost.”

She says she has been heartened by assistance from her brother’s friends, some of whom she has never met.

“It’s hard because he’s on the other side of Canada,” she said. “I woke up Tuesday morning and my brother is missing on the other side of the country.”

As well as searching in person, Naterer’s loved ones have been scouring social media, sending messages to people who posted photos from Manning Park over the weekend as they appeal for information.

“The people who are stepping up and helping out with this, Jordan’s friends – one of them actually told me, ‘Jordan is family to us as well, we are going to do everything we can to bring him back’ – and it just means so much, because I know how great of a person my brother is,” Julia Naterer said. “It’s great he has friends that see that too and are willing to help out how they are.”

Hope Search and Rescue is leading the search for Jordan Naterer on Wednesday. It is getting assistance from several other SAR agencies, including crews from Princeton, Penticton, the Nicola Valley, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley.

Anyone with information on Naterer’s whereabouts is asked to call police, and anyone who sees him is being asked to call 911 right away.