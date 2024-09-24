Was Michael Scott met with foul play? B.C. RCMP seeking information from the public

Mounties are asking for the public's help piecing together B.C. resident Michael Scott's movements prior to his death – as investigators work to determine whether he was met with foul play.

Scott was last seen by family in the Kamloops area on Sept. 3, and his body was discovered in a rural part of the community weeks later, on Sept. 20.

The B.C. RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit has since taken conduct of the investigation into Scott's disappearance, but has provided few details on the circumstances of his death.

"At this time, there is nothing to suggest that a threat to the public exists," Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities said Scott's family last saw him alive in his blue 2017 Dodge Ram pickup.

The vehicle was located near the Red Bridge on Sept. 5 "in the possession of two other people," and was impounded as part of a drug-impaired driving investigation, according to a previous statement from the Kamloops RCMP detachment on Sept. 10.

"No additional information related to (Scott’s) whereabouts was obtained following the vehicle’s seizure," the detachment wrote at the time.

Investigators are now working to pinpoint Scott's movements from Sept. 3 to Sept. 20, and asked anyone with information – or video captured in the Strawberry Hill area of Kamloops between those dates – to come forward.

Scott is described as a 41-year-old white man, 5'9" tall, 160 lbs., with brown hair, brown facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, sweatpants and white shoes, with a white blanket around his shoulders.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation can contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477, authorities said.