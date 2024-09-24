Video shows black bear chasing B.C. man out of his garage

Video of a B.C. man's surprise encounter with a black bear has gone viral online.

Coquitlam resident Alex Gold said the animal wandered into his open garage last Wednesday, leading to the startling confrontation.

"When I returned to the garage, I bumped into the bear," Gold wrote on Instagram. "I've met bears before but never as close as it was this time."

Gold shared surveillance video of the incident on Instagram last week, showing the bear charging at him multiple times as he claps his hands and slowly backs away toward his SUV, which was parked in the driveway.

"No, no, no," Gold tells the bear.

The Coquitlam resident eventually managed to get inside the vehicle, where he honked his horn to scare the animal – and what appears to be a nearby cub – away from the property.

The video has been viewed more than half a million times since last week, generating much discussion about how to best react when face to face with a bear.

“I’d have handled it a lot better. I’d have scared him off with the smell of my soiled pants," one Instagram commenter joked.

According to safety tips from B.C. Parks, people who encounter a bear should stay calm and decide their next move based on the animal's behaviour.

When dealing with bears that appear agitated or aggressive, B.C. Parks recommends backing away slowly – as Gold did – while speaking softly, unless the bear continues advancing, at which point yelling is recommended.

"Do not run away," the advice continues. "While backing away, do not make eye contact, but keep the bear in sight."

More advice for reacting to different kinds of bear encounters is available online.