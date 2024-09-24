Pair charged after 'significant seizure' of drugs, guns in Nanaimo, B.C.
A man and a woman from Nanaimo, B.C., are facing more than two dozen charges after police seized four guns and several hundred grams of illicit drugs following a complaint about drug trafficking in the city's downtown core.
The Nanaimo RCMP's targeted enforcement team responded to the complaint about suspicious activity on Cavan Street on Sept. 11, Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.
Two people were arrested at the scene, where police seized a loaded pistol, 245 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 230 grams of suspected cocaine, 45 grams of suspected fentanyl, 430 prescription opiate tablets and $950 in cash, according to the release.
Further investigation led officers to a nearby motel, where police say a room search turned up 1.7 litres of gamma hydroxybutyrate, commonly known as GHB, as well as 640 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 280 grams of suspected cocaine and 190 grams of suspected fentanyl.
Investigators also seized three more firearms, including two prohibited firearms, ammunition, $15,000 in cash and "an abundance of other weapons," police said.
"This was a significant seizure and it removed large quantities of illicit and harmful drugs, as well as dangerous weapons from the streets of Nanaimo," Insp. Andrew Burton said in the release.
Sara Koshman, 35, and Gerid Gregory-Allen, 30, were charged with multiple drug-trafficking and weapons-related offences and remain in police custody pending their next court appearance scheduled for Sept. 25 in Nanaimo provincial court.
Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
DEVELOPING 'A carbon tax election': MPs debate Conservative non-confidence motion in Liberal government
MPs in the House of Commons are debating the Conservatives’ non-confidence motion today, with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calling for 'a carbon tax election,' and a return to what he called 'the Canadian promise' in a 20-minute speech.
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
Ontario woman seen in viral video of Porsche theft now facing more charges
An 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in a caught-on-video incident in Mississauga earlier this month is now facing auto theft charges in Toronto.
Police arrest five people in Spain over fake Brad Pitt scam after two women lost US$362,000
Police in Spain have arrested five people accused of scamming two women out of 325,000 euros (US$362,000) by pretending to be Hollywood star Brad Pitt online.
Trump mixes up the name of Charlottesville, Virginia, during his speech in Georgia
Donald Trump flubbed the name of Charlottesville, Virginia, while going off script during a speech on Tuesday otherwise focused on economic policy, slamming U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris for lying about 'Charlottestown.'
Canadians in Lebanon told to get out while flights available, don't wait for government evacuation
The federal government is advising Canadians in Lebanon to leave now while commercial flights are available, saying, 'Canada is not currently offering assisted departures or evacuations.'
Guilbeault calls out Poilievre over 2023 fundraiser with oil and gas executives
Steven Guilbeault accused Pierre Poilievre of catering to his 'rich friends' in the oil and gas sector by pushing a policy to scrap carbon pricing.
Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech's updated COVID-19 vaccine
Health Canada has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against one of the most recently circulating variants of the virus.
A man and a woman from Nanaimo, B.C., are facing more than two dozen charges after police seized four guns and several hundred grams of illicit drugs following a complaint about drug trafficking in the city's downtown core.
