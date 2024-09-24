Pair charged after 'significant seizure' of drugs, guns in Nanaimo, B.C.

A man and a woman from Nanaimo, B.C., are facing more than two dozen charges after police seized four guns and several hundred grams of illicit drugs following a complaint about drug trafficking in the city's downtown core.

The Nanaimo RCMP's targeted enforcement team responded to the complaint about suspicious activity on Cavan Street on Sept. 11, Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.

Two people were arrested at the scene, where police seized a loaded pistol, 245 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 230 grams of suspected cocaine, 45 grams of suspected fentanyl, 430 prescription opiate tablets and $950 in cash, according to the release.

Further investigation led officers to a nearby motel, where police say a room search turned up 1.7 litres of gamma hydroxybutyrate, commonly known as GHB, as well as 640 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 280 grams of suspected cocaine and 190 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Investigators also seized three more firearms, including two prohibited firearms, ammunition, $15,000 in cash and "an abundance of other weapons," police said.

"This was a significant seizure and it removed large quantities of illicit and harmful drugs, as well as dangerous weapons from the streets of Nanaimo," Insp. Andrew Burton said in the release.

Sara Koshman, 35, and Gerid Gregory-Allen, 30, were charged with multiple drug-trafficking and weapons-related offences and remain in police custody pending their next court appearance scheduled for Sept. 25 in Nanaimo provincial court.