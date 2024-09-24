Suspected drug trafficker wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested on Vancouver Island

Mounties say a suspected drug trafficker who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large was arrested over the weekend after he was found unconscious in a vehicle on Vancouver Island.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Deville Road in Langford around 11 a.m. Saturday, where they found the man unconscious in the driver's seat of a Dodge Ram pickup truck with drug paraphernalia in his lap, the West Shore RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

"The driver was woken up and showing signs of drug impairment," the statement said.

The 40-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving and for breaching his parole by being unlawfully at large.

Investigators say a search of the pickup uncovered 12 ounces of suspected cocaine, six ounces of suspected fentanyl, three ounces of suspected methamphetamine and 250 millilitres of gamma hydroxybutyrate, commonly known as GHB.

Police also found drug packaging and weighing materials consistent with trafficking, according to the statement.

The man was transferred back into the custody of the Correctional Service of Canada while police continue their investigation before forwarding a report recommending charges to Crown prosecutors, according to the statement.