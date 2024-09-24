Concerns about food supply chain as Metro Vancouver grain workers launch strike

Metro Vancouver grain terminal workers are now on strike.

The employees walked off the job Tuesday morning, bringing tens of millions of dollars of exports to a standstill.

The strike could be a major blow to the economy and the food supply chain, with more than half of all Canadian-grown grain moving through Metro Vancouver terminals.

“Canada is the third largest exporter of wheat in the world, and wheat represents about 20 per cent of all calories consumed around the world, so it's a big deal,” said Sylvain Charlebois, a food policy professor at Dalhousie University.

Some 650 workers are on strike at six terminals in Vancouver and North Vancouver.

The job action could potentially cost $35 million a day in lost exports.

“These companies are some of the largest, most profitable companies in the world, and they are earning huge money off Canadian resources – and it's important that Canadians have good jobs that they can rely upon to feed their families,” said Douglas Lea-Smith, president of the Grain Workers Union Local 333.

The union and Vancouver Terminal Elevators Association have been at the bargaining table since November of 2023.

The collective agreement expired at the end of December.

After months without progress, an application was made for federal mediation and conciliation services in August, but that did not end in a resolution.

The union then served their employer 72-hour strike notice on Saturday morning.

Wages, pensions, benefits, and scheduling are sticking points.

“They are looking for major concessions in the contract that would hurt these workers, basically causing them to pay for any increases to what they need for this contract,” said Lea-Smith.

Both sides are accusing each other of dragging their feet.

“The employers have offered 5 per cent, 4 per cent, 4 per cent and 3 per cent over the next four years of increases that would put a janitor, which is the lowest paid worker, in a terminal at $50 an hour,” said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of the Western Grain Elevator Association.

Farmers say they’re being held hostage during this dispute.

They’re in the middle of a harvest and need to get their products to market.

“The union (has) been stalling since November of 2023. And in our view, they've been doing that on purpose to bring it to a head in the fall, which is when we want to move the grain,” said Sobkowich.

Experts say food security could be compromised.

“Frankly, if Ottawa has a conscience it will intervene. I mean, I know workers rights are incredibly important, and they are,” said Charlebois.

“But I've always believed that the food supply chain should be, should be considered an essential service in Canada,” explained the professor.

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon addressed the dispute in a post on X, formerly Twitter Tuesday morning.

He wrote that he spoke with both sides on Monday and at his request, they agreed to resume negotiations alongside federal mediators.

“After a bumper crop summer, Canadian farmers and businesses need to get their harvest to market. Parties need to work hard to get a deal,” wrote the minister.

Charlesbois believes the feds need to act quickly.

“Our reputation is at stake as a country. I mean, if we start to delay shipments for all sorts of goods. At some point, people will start buying elsewhere,” said the professor.

He says if the strike lasts more than a week consumers will likely start to be hit by empty shelves and higher prices.