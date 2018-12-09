

Thieves snatching packages from people's decks have been caught on surveillance cameras and now the Vancouver Police Department is taking it a step further to capture the crooks.

"The next parcel you steal may actually belong to the local police," warned Const. Jason Doucette.

The VPD anticipates there will be an uptick in these types of thefts leading up to the holidays. It is not disclosing how it is tackling the issue.

Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to remind people who are expecting parcels not to leave them unattended.

"It only takes a minute for a thief to walk up and take a package," he said. "Thieves are opportunists and will steal just about anything."

On Friday, a south Vancouver resident was alerted that his UPS package was delivered but when he arrived home, he couldn't find it.

Rob Dhaliwal told CTV News that he scrolled through surveillance footage and found a person wearing a hooded sweater walking a dog grabbed the parcel and left.

#Vancouver man had a parcel taken from his front porch on Friday just after 3pm near Victoria and 49th st. @VancouverPD have a reminder: Do not leave packages unattended on decks. And they are warning: "The next parcel you steal may actually belong to the local police." pic.twitter.com/nbc4zB5RHQ — Allison Hurst (@AllisonM_Hurst) December 10, 2018

In October, a Langley resident had her package stolen but after the video went viral, it was returned with a note explaining it was a prank and not theft.

Police said some planning can prevent shoppers from becoming victims.

They advise people who know they will not be home during a delivery to ship the package to another address.or arrange to have a trusted neighbour pick it up.

They also encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911 immediately.