Mounties are looking for yet another suspect who was caught on camera stealing a parcel from the doorstep of a home in the Richmond Monday.

According to Cpl. Dennis Hwang, three officers were dispatched to a home in the 5000-block of Lackner Crescent at around 3:15 p.m.

Video captured by not one, but two doorbell cameras shows a man riding his bike up to the home to inspect an Amazon package placed under the doormat as well as the contents of the nearby mailbox.

The suspect, who is seen wearing blue hoodie and a blue Indianapolis Colts cap, then picks up the package, places it on his rear bike rack and casually rides away.

The homeowner didn't want to be named, but told CTV News she arrived home shortly after the theft and saw the assailant with her package down the street. She decided to follow him and confront him, but he took off. That's when she contacted authorities.

While Hwang wouldn't comment on the specifics of the case, he said the footage will be helpful to investigators.

"What's interesting is the quality of the video is quite good," he said. "In this day and age, we are seeing surveillance equipment used by homeowners or people in vehicles…It's beneficial to the police in that we can utilize that high-quality footage to better identify any suspects involved in a crime."

The theft is the latest in a series of similar incidents in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Last month, a package was taken from the doorstep of Edward O'Reilly's Burnaby home.

In December, CTV News cameraman Jim Fong, who has multiple cameras set up outside his home, captured a mail thief making off with a UPS delivery outside his Richmond property.

That same month, Mounties began investigating after a parcel was stolen outside a Pitt Meadows couple's home just days before Christmas.

While online shopping has driven up the number of home deliveries, Hwang said he doesn't necessarily see more mail thefts in his community, but said cases might now get more attention because surveillance video is often shared on social media.

The RCMP is offering several tips to make sure others don't become victims of mail theft. These include getting parcels sent to your place of work or having them delivered to a friend of family member if you know you're going to be away.

Hwang also encouraged those expecting packages to request that a signature be required upon delivery, if possible.

Several online retailers, including Amazon, now offer an option to have parcels delivered to a customer's local post office where the items will be safe until you're ready to pick them up.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Scott Roberts