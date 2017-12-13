

CTV Vancouver





It's the most wonderful time of the year for mail thieves, including one man who apparently gets around in a red Chevy Corvette.

The thief parked the sports car in front of a Richmond, B.C. home on Tuesday then snatched a UPS delivery that had been left outside.

Unfortunately for him, it was the home of CTV News cameraman Jim Fong, who has multiple different surveillance cameras set up on the property.

"I love my cameras, and we placed cameras everywhere," Fong said. "I've got three views of him."

The thief, who was wearing a high-visibility vest, arrived at the home roughly 20 minutes after the UPS driver dropped off the package.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers said drivers will sometimes follow delivery trucks around in search of a good score.

"They watch and wait for a few minutes to see if someone will answer the door," executive director Linda Annis said. "[Then] in they scoop and grab the parcel and they're gone before you know it."

Police said the incident is a good reminder for everyone to pay close attention to the delivery dates for their packages.

If something is going to be delivered while you're away, police recommend having the package dropped off at a neighbour's place instead, or request signature verification on delivery.

Fong said he hopes someone will recognize the man who stole his family's parcel, which contained clothing. If nothing else, perhaps someone might recognize the thief’s vehicle.

"What kind of Grinch drives a red Corvette?" Fong said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson