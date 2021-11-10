War veteran Trevor Greene gives experience to Surrey, B.C., Veterans Village project

The Legion Veterans Village project is seen under construction in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS) The Legion Veterans Village project is seen under construction in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Vancouver Top Stories