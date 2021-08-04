VANCOUVER -- Film and television giant Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced the planned opening of a new studio in Vancouver set for January next year.

The company says in a news release that the new studio would focus on long-form series as well as special projects created for the Disney+ streaming platform.

It says the Vancouver studio's work will begin with the musical series “Moana.”

Story development, storyboarding and production design for all projects will still be based in its Burbank, Calif., studio, which also handles all of Disney's feature films.

The company says Amir Nasrabadi will head the studio in Vancouver after working in senior roles with Vancouver-based WildBrain Studios, Pixar Canada and Paramount Animation.

Disney Animation president Clark Spencer says both Burbank and Vancouver are home to some of the world's most talented artists and technicians.