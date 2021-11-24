Wall of sandbags built by soldiers in attempt to prevent flooding at B.C. heritage site

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -

Dozens of soldiers are working to build a wall of sandbags around a historic area in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

About 90 troops are filling and stacking the bags around a creek in Abbotsford's Clayburn Village Wednesday to try to prevent flooding.

They estimate they'll need about 22,000 sandbags to complete the job.

The wall will stretch 120 metres long, and the troops said they'd work on the project until it is complete.

The village located at the foot of Sumas Mountain was designated a heritage site in 1996, according to a website on its history.

The village and its brick plant were built in 1905, as demand for the product increased. According to the Clayburn Village website, it was the first "company town," in B.C., meaning it was built by a company – called Clayburn – to provide housing and services for employees of the plant.

