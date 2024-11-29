Students push for AEDs at Vancouver schools following friend's death
Following the tragic death of their friend, a group of students is pushing for automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, to be installed in all Vancouver schools.
Tobias Zhang’s best friend died in 2022 after suffering a cardiac arrest during basketball tryouts at Point Grey Secondary.
During a call to 911, the operator asked if there was an AED available.
There wasn’t, and ultimately the boy – who CTV News is not identifying at the request of friends and family – died.
And so the students have been trying to ensure a similar tragedy doesn’t happen again at the school.
They’ve bought two of the devices after raising more than $5,000.
But when they presented one of the AEDs to school staff, they were told it couldn’t be accepted due to school district policy.
“I thought it was a pretty ridiculous response,” Zhang, now in Grade 11, told CTV News during an interview on Friday. “In this situation, our course of action is to continue, even though they told us no.”
Zhang has backup. Several other students have joined up with him to form a group called Students for AEDs.
“What we’ve noticed in the past year, it’s that there’s not a lack of advocacy,” said Disha Chatrath, a fellow Grade 11 student and member of the group. “There’s a lack of action.”
Another student pointed out it’s not just classmates they’re looking out for.
“When you think about a school, it’s not just the students,” said Grade 11 student Mireille Stausgaard. “It’s the teachers and the parents and the staff. We have an amazing community here and we want to keep them safe.”
Some local politicians have already met with the students to show their support.
“I think they’ve made a really credible case for the need for these AEDS in all schools, and I know they recently met with the Vancouver School Board,” noted Lisa Dominato, a Vancouver city councillor. “At the end of the day, when it comes down to life and limb, we want to see that kids – and adults in their workplaces – are safe.”
Some districts are already moving ahead with similar plans. North Vancouver has the devices in secondary schools and is expanding that to primary schools.
“We’re responding to community requests and community support for this – for having AEDS in schools,” North Vancouver School Board Chair Linda Munro told CTV News on Friday. “This is not a topic we were talking 10, 20 years ago, but it is a topic with community interest.”
In a statement, the Vancouver School Board told CTV News it working on a plan to implement AEDs, and that it is following guidance provided by the provincial health officer and Vancouver Coastal Health. But it noted a number of factors have to be considered, from maintenance and inspection processes to where the devices would be located.
It also said each school has staff with first aid and CPR training. Additionally, a small number of AEDs have been placed in schools where students have “specific health needs.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Trudeau meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday evening to meet with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, sources confirm to CTV News.
'Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!': Details emerge in Boeing 737 incident at Montreal airport
New details suggest that there were communication issues between the pilots of a charter flight and the control tower at Montreal's Mirabel airport when a Boeing 737 made an emergency landing on Wednesday.
Hit man offered $100,000 to kill Montreal crime reporter covering his trial
Political leaders and press freedom groups on Friday were left shell-shocked after Montreal news outlet La Presse revealed that a hit man had offered $100,000 to have one of its crime reporters assassinated.
Questrade lays off undisclosed number of employees
Questrade Financial Group Inc. says it has laid off an undisclosed number of employees to better fit its business strategy.
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, other provinces recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A U.S. company is recalling cucumbers sold in Ontario and other Canadian provinces due to possible salmonella contamination.
Billboard apologizes to Taylor Swift for video snafu
Billboard put together a video of some of Swift's achievements and used a clip from Kanye West's music video for the song 'Famous.'
Musk joins Trump and family for Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago
Elon Musk had a seat at the family table for Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago, joining President-elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their 18-year-old son.
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC
John Herdman, embroiled in the drone-spying scandal that has dogged Canada Soccer, has resigned as coach of Toronto FC.
Weekend weather: Parts of Canada could see up to 50 centimetres of snow, wind chills of -40
Winter is less than a month away, but parts of Canada are already projected to see winter-like weather.
Vancouver Island
-
Yuletide festivities help kick off holiday season in Greater Victoria
Greater Victoria has a host of yuletide festivities this weekend for residents ready to kick off the holiday season.
-
Supreme Court clears way for B.C. to include other governments in opioid lawsuit
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says a Supreme Court of Canada victory has cleared a "pathway" for governments across the country to go after opioid makers and distributors for damages arising from the opioid crisis.
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Edmonton
-
Massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault at Mill Woods clinic
An Edmonton massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident earlier this year.
-
Lights, markets and parades: Here's what's happening in and around Edmonton this weekend
The holiday magic never stops in Edmonton and the city, and surrounding communities, has plenty happening to keep people busy this weekend.
-
Armed convenience store robber sought by Edmonton police
Police are searching for the man who robbed a convenience store in southwest Edmonton last weekend.
Calgary
-
Man who died trying to help stranded motorist identified as Khalid Farooq, father of 5
The man who lost his life trying to help a stranded motorist Wednesday has been identified as Khalid Farooq.
-
3 injured in southeast Calgary stabbing; 1 in potentially life-threatening condition
Three people were injured in a stabbing incident in southeast Calgary on Friday. It happened in the 100 block of Walden Square S.E. at 4:40 p.m.
-
Cautious optimism? Alberta energy sector prepping for a turbulent 2025
Energy sector leaders say they're happy with how 2024 went but fear the stretch of good fortune could end in 2025.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge launches 'Goosinator' tool to manage waterfowl at lakes
While it may look colourful and cartoonish to humans, a new tool is designed to represent a predator for geese and other species at Henderson Lake to improve water quality.
-
Western Slam basketball tournament tips off in Lethbridge
The inaugural Western Slam tournament got underway Thursday evening at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.
-
Unattended candle led to fire inside Lethbridge home: officials
An investigation is underway after a fire at a Lethbridge home on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
True North officially buys Portage Place Mall
True North Real Estate Development (TNRED) has officially purchased Portage Place Mall.
-
Parts of southwestern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, temperatures could feel like -40
Much of southwestern Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning as the wind chill could make temperatures feel close to minus 40.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation to be first Metis group with modern treaty with Canada
The Manitoba Metis Federation will be the first Metis group to sign a modern treaty with the federal government.
Regina
-
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
-
Sask. NDP says Scott Moe, staff stayed in Toronto hotel at rate over $800 per night
The Saskatchewan NDP says Premier Scott Moe and three Saskatchewan Party staff members stayed at a hotel in Toronto last June that cost each of them $818.74 per night for a three-night stay.
-
Jury sequestered to find verdict in sexual assault trial against Regina chiropractor
Justice Janet McMurtry sequestered a 12-person jury to determine a verdict against Regina-based chiropractor Ruben Manz.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon temporary smudge location to be taken down
While the City of Saskatoon says it granted a temporary permit for smudging and a ceremonial open fire, that expired at 6p.m. Tuesday night.
-
'A huge value addition': Sask. scientists develop way to make canola meal more profitable
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are looking at making the canola crop more profitable.
-
Missing 60-year-old Sask. man found dead
The Saskatchewan RCMP says 60-year-old Clayton Cameron, reported missing earlier this week, has been found dead.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds announce $758 million in funding for new Line 2 TTC subway trains
The TTC will get funding from the federal government to replace aging trains on Line 2, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced.
-
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
Pressure is increasing on the provincial government to tap into the underused tolled Highway 407 to unclog congestion on Highway 401.
-
Officer's inaccurate testimony 'will undoubtedly tarnish the image of the Toronto Police Service:' police tribunal
A Toronto cop who 'derailed' a criminal investigation by 'inaccurately' testifying that he saw drugs in plain view inside a suspect’s car has been demoted for two years after pleading guilty to discreditable conduct, a decision from the police tribunal read.
Montreal
-
Hit man offered $100,000 to kill Montreal crime reporter covering his trial
Political leaders and press freedom groups on Friday were left shell-shocked after Montreal news outlet La Presse revealed that a hit man had offered $100,000 to have one of its crime reporters assassinated.
-
Man, 55, dies after serious collision in Verdun; driver arrested
A man is dead and another man is under arrest after a serious collision in Verdun Friday evening.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday evening to meet with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, sources confirm to CTV News.
Ottawa
-
'We will always be a downtown store': Steve's Music Store moving from Rideau Street after 42 years
A staple of the Rideau Street corridor, Steve's Music Store, is packing up and moving out after 42 years in business. The store will not be closing, its manager says, but rather moving to a new location that is yet unannounced.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday evening to meet with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, sources confirm to CTV News.
-
Efforts to free cargo ship stuck in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont. continue
Crews are working tirelessly to free the Tim S. Dool, a large cargo ship that ran aground on a shoal along the St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont. on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Man charged after Halifax high school placed in hold and secure
A man has been charged after a high school in Halifax was placed in hold and secure Friday morning.
-
Teen arrested in connection with weapons call at Fredericton High School
Fredericton Police Force arrested a 14-year-old boy Thursday in relation to a weapons call at Fredericton High School.
-
P.E.I. steps in to help buy mobile park to allow residents to stay in homes
Residents of Evergreen Village mobile home park in Summerside, P.E.I., who have had an eviction notice looming over their heads may be able to stay in their homes after all.
London
-
Parts of region bracing for up to one metre of snow this weekend
It’s a day for digging in Bruce County. School buses across Bruce and Grey counties were cancelled Friday due to snowsqualls that dumped as much as 15 centimetres of snow on the region overnight.
-
Crown witness describes chaotic night after bush party shooting
Crown witness Reece Davidson, 21, told the jury that he was at the bush bash off of Pack Road in southwest London with a bunch of his young friends on July 30, 2021.
-
Residents keep up the fight against human waste fertilizer storage site
Residents living near a planned storage facility containing dried human waste fertilizer took their fight to the streets of Strathroy Friday.
Kitchener
-
Traffic chaos on Highway 401 through Kitchener
Highway 401, through Kitchener, was brought to a standstill Friday due to an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Family of Guelph, Ont. man killed in B.C. crash pushing for case review
The family of a Guelph, Ont. man who was killed in a car crash in British Columbia is pushing for a review of the case, after learning about the charge that a driver involved is now facing.
-
Region of Waterloo considers reducing, and even cutting, some services to keep tax increase down
The Region of Waterloo is considering reducing or eliminating some services in an effort to lower the potential 2025 tax increase.
Northern Ontario
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
-
Another 60 cm of snow possible in the Sault as severe weather continues
Closures and cancellations are piling up in Sault Ste. Marie as a major winter storm continues for another day Friday.
-
Heavy police presence on road in Iroquois Falls
Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area of Nellie Lake Road West in Iroquois Falls.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.