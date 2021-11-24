Rainfall warning: Alert upgraded in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, up to 80 mm expected

Vancouver -

While parts of southern B.C. are still racing to recover from previous storm damage, a weather alert for the Lower Mainland has been upgraded to a rainfall warning.

The region including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could get as much as 80 millimetres of rain by early Friday morning.

Northern sections of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound will see the most, with up to 80 millimetres of rain by Thursday night. The Fraser Valley, which includes flood-stricken Abbotsford, will see 50 to 70.

Environment Canada says this storm will be shorter lived and less than the one recorded 10 days ago.

However, it could still bring heavy rain and strong winds.

Freezing levels are also expected to rise above mountaintops, which may worsen recent flooding and impact already vulnerable infrastructure.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Don't approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” wrote Environment Canada in an advisory.

Residents living in flood zones are being reminded to have an emergency kit on hand and ensure their vehicle has gas and it parked in an area that will allow them to evacuate quickly if needed.