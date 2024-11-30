VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 dead following crash on Sea to Sky Highway

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Shutterstock) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Shutterstock)
    A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Sea to Sky highway. 

    At 7:30 p.m. Friday evening, Pemberton RCMP were called to a collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Highway 99 and Pemberton Portage Road, police said in a statement Saturday. 

    The intersection is located at the most northern point of the highway, a few kilometres east of Pemberton village.

    Despite being treated by first responders, the pedestrian did not survive, the release said. 

    The driver of the vehicle had remained at the scene and is “cooperating with the investigation,” which remains ongoing, police say. 

