    • B.C. Métis Nation votes to withdraw immediately from Métis National Council

    Metis Nation British Columbia logo is shown in this handout image.
    Members of the Métis Nation British Columbia have voted to leave the national organization, the Métis National Council, effective immediately.

    The vote was held virtually on Saturday during the B.C. group's governance assembly.

    A statement from Métis Nation B.C. says the decision comes after "careful consideration and deliberation" by its elected board of directors and community leaders, who voted with a "strong majority" in favour of leaving the national council.

    President Walter Mineault says that despite 40 years of "good work," the governance structure of the Métis National Council is no longer equitable.

    The statement says the current structure affords the national council "absolute control," and decision in B.C. comes after "many failed attempts" at change.

    Métis Nation B.C. vice-president Melanie Allard says she is dismayed the two groups could not find a way to continue together, but the B.C. organization must directly advocate for priorities that matter to Métis people in the province.

