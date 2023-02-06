Wall collapse at Langley construction site sends 2 to hospital

A construction site in Langley became the scene of an emergency Monday morning when a concrete wall collapsed, sending two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wall collapsed down a 15 to 20 foot embankment at the construction site shortly after 10 a.m., according to Langley Township’s assistant fire chief Dave Steeple.

He says crews arrived to find two individuals had been injured.

“One was out and walking, the other was on the ground who had been assisted out from being pinned down for a bit,” Steeple told CTV News at the accident site.

Construction workers assisted fire crews with the rescue, which Steeple says involved the use of plywood down in the embankment, as well as a basket stretcher.

“It was very mucky conditions down there. It’s fortunate that no one was hurt worse than what they were,” Steeple said.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed three ambulances and a supervisor responded to “an incident at 32 Avenue and 272 Street” Monday morning.

“Paramedics cared for and transported two patients to hospital in stable condition,” a BCEHS spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV News.

WorkSafeBC says it was notified about a workplace incident at the construction site around 10:40 a.m., and one of their officers is attending the scene.