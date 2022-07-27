VPD gang investigation yields major seizure of cash and drugs
VPD gang investigation yields major seizure of cash and drugs
Organized crime investigators say they seized more than $8 million worth of drugs while executing search warrants in Metro Vancouver last week.
The investigation – dubbed "Project Tint" – originated with the Vancouver Police Department in May. Officers from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, British Columbia's anti-gang task police task force, were also involved.
At a news conference Wednesday, police said the investigation targeted "a high-level organized crime group" involved in the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.
Two of the searches were conducted at homes in New Westminster, while the third happened at a residence in Port Moody, according to police.
In all, officers seized more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl, 22 kilograms of cocaine and 41 kilograms of methamphetamine. They also seized $172,000 in cash, two vehicles and a kilogram press.
The haul was on display for reporters during the news conference.
“This is one of the larger drug seizures we have seen in recent years,” said Insp. Phil Heard, of the VPD’s Organized Crime Section.
“We believe this investigation, and the substantial seizure of drugs and cash, will have a significant impact on organized crime in the Lower Mainland.”
Two people were arrested, but police did not name them as charges have not yet been laid. Heard said police expected to recommend "several" charges in the case, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
Heard described the investigation as a "collaborative effort" involving the VPD, the CFSEU-BC and the Lower Mainland's Integrated Emergency Response Team.
“A seizure of this size will undoubtedly reduce the amount of fentanyl and other illicit drugs sold on the streets,” he said.
